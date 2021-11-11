Canadian Veterans Now Have A Tailored Option For Medical Cannabis

Through a forward-thinking partnership, Canadian licensed producer Aqualitas has worked closely with Veterans for Healing, an advocacy and support group, to develop the AQ-Together Veterans Program and a curated line of medical cannabis products tailored to the veteran community's needs.

The Program, now open for registration, streamlines the onboarding process for veterans who seek access to medical cannabis. In Canada, only 16,000 veterans are currently being reimbursed for medical cannabis, less than 3% of the 600,000 former service members in the country.

“We are grateful for our freedom, but it comes at a price, one that is paid by those who serve, veterans and their families,” said Myrna Gillis, CEO of Aqualitas. “The AQ-Together Program proudly partners with Veterans for Healing to support veterans in their healing journey and ensure an exceptional level of service with access to a guaranteed supply of curated organic products selected specifically by veterans for veterans.”

Photo by Jason Hafso on Unsplash