Exclusive: Puffco Announces New CMO And CFO

Puffco, the electronic consumption device innovator known for its groundbreaking Peak and Peak Pro products, has recently expanded its executive management team to include its first-ever chief marketing officer and chief financial officer. The appointments are in line with several strategic moves by the company to lead future growth and innovation.

Stuart McFaul steps into the CMO role with over 35 years of experience. The award-winning marketing executive previously founded San Francisco-based Spiralgroup, created the empathy-based Living Brand marketing framework, and runs Stuart McFaul Associates, a brand marketing strategy and leadership consultancy that empowers companies and CEOs to emulate the behavior of the world’s leading companies.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with over 200 companies worldwide, including many industry leaders,” McFaul said. “Puffco's team has the best smarts I’ve ever encountered in a single company. Every day, it feels like I’m running with racehorses who challenge me to do my best.”

Puffco CFO Joy Huffman most recently comes from the entertainment industry. The former CFO of Boom! Entertainment ensured the company’s success through the global pandemic and drove positive cultural and operational change throughout its business.

“I am honored and excited to join this amazing Puffco team and help drive Roger’s vision forward,” Huffman said. “My career has been focused on turning growth strategies into reality, and I am thrilled to be joining a company with such tremendous potential for growth and impact.”

In their new roles, McFaul and Huffman will add greater depth and breadth of industry experience to Puffco’s industry-leading management team.

