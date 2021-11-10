QQQ
+ 0.00
395.32
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-502.89
66444.77
-0.75%
DIA
+ 0.03
363.25
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.04
467.34
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.96
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
171.30
-0.01%

Exclusive: Puffco Announces New CMO And CFO

byJavier Hasse
November 10, 2021 7:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Exclusive: Puffco Announces New CMO And CFO

Puffco, the electronic consumption device innovator known for its groundbreaking Peak and Peak Pro products, has recently expanded its executive management team to include its first-ever chief marketing officer and chief financial officer. The appointments are in line with several strategic moves by the company to lead future growth and innovation. 

Stuart McFaul steps into the CMO role with over 35 years of experience. The award-winning marketing executive previously founded San Francisco-based Spiralgroup, created the empathy-based Living Brand marketing framework, and runs Stuart McFaul Associates, a brand marketing strategy and leadership consultancy that empowers companies and CEOs to emulate the behavior of the world’s leading companies.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with over 200 companies worldwide, including many industry leaders,” McFaul said. “Puffco's team has the best smarts I’ve ever encountered in a single company.  Every day, it feels like I’m running with racehorses who challenge me to do my best.”

Puffco CFO Joy Huffman most recently comes from the entertainment industry. The former CFO of Boom! Entertainment ensured the company’s success through the global pandemic and drove positive cultural and operational change throughout its business.

“I am honored and excited to join this amazing Puffco team and help drive Roger’s vision forward,” Huffman said. “My career has been focused on turning growth strategies into reality, and I am thrilled to be joining a company with such tremendous potential for growth and impact.”

In their new roles, McFaul and Huffman will add greater depth and breadth of industry experience to Puffco’s industry-leading management team.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Management Exclusives Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Al Harrington's Cannabis Brand Viola Launches Nationwide Via Canada's Largest Pharmacy Chain

EXCLUSIVE: Al Harrington's Cannabis Brand Viola Launches Nationwide Via Canada's Largest Pharmacy Chain

NBA star Al Harrington’s Viola cannabis products will be available across Canada on Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform thanks to a partnership with Avicanna Inc. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy's Earnings, JPMorgan's Restrictions, A Slew Of Earnings, Big Policy Moves

The Week In Cannabis: Canopy's Earnings, JPMorgan's Restrictions, A Slew Of Earnings, Big Policy Moves

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 1st, 2021. Contents read more
EXCLUSIVE: Brazilian Regulators Approve CBD Medication, University To Study Its Effectiveness Against Long-Haul COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE: Brazilian Regulators Approve CBD Medication, University To Study Its Effectiveness Against Long-Haul COVID-19

In a major regulatory win for the entire cannabis industry, the stringent Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has approved a cannabis-derived CBD 50 mg/ml product produced by Verdemed Pharmaceuticals, in partnership with Colombian-American operator Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: read more
EXCLUSIVE: This Company Is Making NYSE-Traded SMG Millions Of Dollars In The Cannabis Industry

EXCLUSIVE: This Company Is Making NYSE-Traded SMG Millions Of Dollars In The Cannabis Industry

Chris Hagedorn, president of The Hawthorne Gardening Company, a vertically integrated hydroponics supply company owned by Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG), where he also serves as an executive vice president, was a guest at a special broadcast of the  read more