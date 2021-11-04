Weed To Honor Our Veterans In The US And Canada? PAX Labs Launches Veterans Releaf Era Pod

PAX Labs is teaming up with brand partners across the nation to launch the Veterans Releaf Era Pod in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Available in CA, OR, MA, MO and WA, a portion of proceeds from the pod will benefit Weed for Warriors. Additionally, PAX will be making a $20,000 donation to the organization as it continues to lead the fight for cannabis accessibility for military veterans.

“As a veteran myself, I know how urgent it is for us to advance veterans’ access to cannabis—both as a basic right and as a medical alternative,” said Steven Jung, PAX's new chief operating officer and former U.S. Army Captain. “This Veterans and Remembrance Day, we’re thrilled to be launching Veterans Releaf pods with partners across the US benefitting Weed for Warriors and donating a portion of our device sales in Canada to Wounded Warriors—two leading voices advocating for veterans’ health and rehabilitation.”

Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, November 11, marks the anniversary of the 1918 signing of the Armistice between the Allies and Germany, ending the fighting on the Western Front in WW1.

Going North

In honor of Canada’s Remembrance Day, PAX will also be donating $25 for every Complete Care bundle sold on Pax’s Canadian site between November 1st and November 11.

PAX has been a long-time supporter of the veteran community and advocate in the fight for accessibility to cannabis, working with IAVA, Veterans Alliance for Holistic Alternatives and offering veterans a 20% discount on PAX.com.

