CA State Fair's First-Ever Cannabis Competition Now Open To All Licensed California Growers

byJelena Martinovic
November 3, 2021 12:54 pm
The state-sanctioned competition is now open to all California licensed cannabis cultivators who recently became part of the official California State Fair roster of coveted competitors who include the state's producers of wine, craft beer, cheese and olive oil. 

According to Tuesday’s update, the competition will be scored through science-based analysis performed and certified by SC Labs, which is a California-based cannabis and hemp testing lab. In addition, there will be award medals for cannabis flower.

Each cultivar will be tested for chemometric data, using an innovative cannabinoid and terpene reporting platform – PhytoFacts.

The report will identify specific terpenes and cannabinoids and their levels of concentrations in the samples provided in order to determine the winners.

Each division will have awards for 11 cannabis compound categories:

  • Dominant terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene, Pineno and Ocimene
  • Codominant terpene profile
  • Cannabinoids: highest THC and CBD
  • Specialty: Unique (rare) terpene and cannabinoid

The contestants will compete for over 70 awards, including silver, gold, and double gold medals and nine of the coveted Golden Bear trophies for “Best of California.”

Contest entries will be accepted through March 30, 2022.

“As a second-generation grower from Southern Humboldt County, I am proud to represent my community in these inaugural state awards,” Huckleberry Hill Farms owner and operator Johnny Casali said, adding that he is “going for the Golden Bear.”

Winners will be announced in May of 2022 and celebrated during the CA State Fair set to take place July 15-31, 2022 at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.

Photo: Courtesy of Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

