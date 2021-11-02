QQQ
+ 0.46
386.98
+ 0.12%
BTC/USD
+ 2420.88
63331.99
+ 3.97%
DIA
+ 1.39
357.74
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.35
458.69
+ 0.29%
TLT
+ 0.53
145.91
+ 0.36%
GLD
-0.53
168.05
-0.31%

Pakistan To Formalize Cannabis Industry Before End of 2021, Local Strains Could Become A Key Asset For Export

byEl Planteo
November 2, 2021 2:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Pakistan To Formalize Cannabis Industry Before End of 2021, Local Strains Could Become A Key Asset For Export

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.
In the context of a meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology of the National Assembly of Pakistan, iShibli Faraz, Minister of Science and Technology, pledged to file a bill for the national regulation of cannabis, before the end of 2021.

The country has a long relationship with cannabis. For example, during the 1960s and 1970s, Pakistan was a must for hippies attracted by the Peshawar hashish market.

However, cannabis was criminalized in 1980, under pressure from U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Pakistani politicians did not change their stance on marijuana until recently.

Meanwhile, hemp production and medical use of cannabis have been legal since September 2020, High Times reported. Lately, the government started to grow hemp for industrial purposes to produce cannabis oil.

In addition, the authorities have already announced the construction of greenhouses in the cities of Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

Pakistan could become a valuable exporter of seeds, because it is home to indigenous cannabis strains. With so many projects in the pipeline, it is not surprising that the government intends to formalize this fledgling industry through a legislative framework.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Markets

Related Articles

New York Cannabis Control Board Pondering A Ban Of Delta-8 THC

New York Cannabis Control Board Pondering A Ban Of Delta-8 THC

Months after the legalization of adult-use cannabis, New York might decide to join the growing number of states prohibiting the sale of delta-8 THC.  read more
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Begins R&D Program Comparing DehydraTECH-CBD with Generic CBD, Epidiolex

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Begins R&D Program Comparing DehydraTECH-CBD with Generic CBD, Epidiolex

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX), a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has begun a new study, EPIL-A21-1, designed to evaluate whether its DehydraTECH(TM)-CBD (“CBD”) indicates superior ability to reduc read more
Unsafe Banking & Cannabis: Prohibition And Its Negative Impact On Public Safety and Social Equity

Unsafe Banking & Cannabis: Prohibition And Its Negative Impact On Public Safety and Social Equity

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the U.S. Cannabis Council hosted a virtual briefing read more
U.S. Cannabis Industry is 'Flourishing' In Spite Of (Or Because Of?) General Economic Downturn

U.S. Cannabis Industry is 'Flourishing' In Spite Of (Or Because Of?) General Economic Downturn

While the cannabis industry is known for offering investors its own mixture of tricks and treats, a new report by CNN Business is expressing new hope for the cannabis sector. read more