Can Cannabis Extracts Effectively Treat Lung Tumors?

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission.

Lung cancer is the most common type of cancer that people suffer from worldwide, with over two million new cases diagnosed annually.

In addition to new cases, nearly two million people that suffer from lung cancer die annually. It’s a very serious and saddening issue.

I, like many people, have lost loved ones due to lung cancer, and there’s nothing I wouldn’t give to get to hang out with them just one more time.

Cigarette smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer, and being that cannabis is often smoked, some people often try to equate the two.

However, tobacco and cannabis are not the same in many ways, including when it comes to lung cancer. A promising new study sheds light as to why that might be.

Cannabis Extracts And Lung Tumors

Researchers in Britain recently conducted a case study involving a lung cancer patient and cannabis extracts.

According to the study, the lung cancer patient refused to pursue ‘conventional’ cancer treatments and instead ingested cannabis extracts.

The elderly patient (in her 80s) self-administered cannabis extracts on a daily basis (2-3 times daily) over the course of two and a half years unknown to her clinicians.

“Serial imaging shows that her cancer reduced in size progressively from 41 mm to 10 mm over a period of 2.5 years.” the authors stated.

“Previous studies have failed to agree on the usefulness of cannabinoids as a cancer treatment. This case appears to demonstrate a possible benefit of ‘CBD oil’ intake that may have resulted in the observed tumour regression.” the authors continued.

“The use of cannabinoids as a potential cancer treatment justifies further research.” the researchers concluded.

Be Mindful Regarding Individual Study Results

Various research has shown the cannabis plant to be an effective treatment for cancer, including the previously cited study in this article.

However, there’s still a lot that is unknown when it comes to cannabis and cancer, and results will vary depending on the situation.

Just because cannabis treatments work for one patient does not mean that it will work for all patients.

Keep that in mind when recommending cannabis treatments to suffering patients and encourage them to do as much research as possible to be informed when making treatment decisions.