4Front Ventures Brings One Of The World's Largest, Most Efficient Cannabis Manufacturing Facilities to California

After being awarded its business license from the City of Commerce, California, 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX:FFNTF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced it has commenced operations at one of the largest, most efficient cannabis manufacturing facilities in the world.

The state-of-the-art, 170,000 sq. ft. facility in Commerce will manufacture both in-house and partner brands, including infused pre-rolls, gummies, hard candies, fruit chews, caramels, mints, soft gel capsules, vapes, tinctures and other manufactured infused products.

4Front Commerce Facility Highlights:

170,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, located outside Los Angeles.

80,000 sq. ft. of distribution and warehousing space.

25,450 sq. ft. of finished goods storage.

3,931 sq. ft. of dry flower storage.

Currently producing nine of 4Front’s 20 brands and 164 different unique products.

Advanced machine and automation technologies and expert commissioning.

Produces a minimum of 10 times more products per shift than the Company’s largest. managed facilities in Washington.

Distribution partnership with Nabis, a fully-licensed cannabis wholesale platform with the largest portfolio of cannabis brands in the world, supplying 100% of California’s dispensaries and delivery services.

Cost-effective wholesale solutions void of overhead capital infrastructure costs.

“I want to thank the City of Commerce for granting us approval to commence operations at what we believe to be the largest, most efficient processing facility in the world,” said 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher.

“To date, no other operator has been able to achieve this kind of manufacturing scale, and the response we’ve seen during our pre-commercial sales has been tremendous. With our suite of brands, custom-built automated machinery, signature low-cost production, and manufacturing capabilities, we’re confident our Commerce Facility will enable us to emerge as one of the top high-quality cannabis producers and price leaders in the world’s largest and most competitive marketplace,” added Gontmakher.

4Front’s Commerce Facility announcement comes on the heels of its definitive agreement to acquire New England Cannabis Corporation NECC, in Holliston, Massachusetts.

With 4Front’s Commerce Facility now online, and upon the closing of the NECC transaction, the Company aims to immediately begin scaling its presence as a dominant wholesaler and producer in the two adult-use markets of Massachusetts and California.