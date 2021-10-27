Halloween For Adults: California' Largest Cannabis Retailer, STIIIZY, Is Ready For Trick-Or-Treating

Halloween seems to have emerged as one of the biggest cannabis holidays of the year, and it’s easy to see why, says California's largest cannabis retailer STIIIZY: Sugar plus hilarious costumes (and of course the sensory enhancing properties of the plant) can produce a very special Halloween.

Indeed, STIIIZY experienced a 10% upward bump in sales during last year's Halloween season across all retail locations – and is expecting the same this year.

To add to this year's sales is STIIIZY's newly-opened retail shop right in the heart of downtown San Francisco.

The store is co-owned and operated by Cindy De La Vega, San Francisco’s first Latina dispensary owner. De la Vega told Benzinga recently that she intends to use her "position as CEO not only to ensure the success of the store but also to be a role model for women and women of color, showing them they are capable of becoming leaders and business owners.”

Halloween treats for adults: STIIIZY put together a quick guide for those who believe in getting the most out of the fun holiday.

The Treats

STIIIZY's Pods are a best-seller year-round and Halloween is no different; consumers are naturally going to return to their tried-and-tested holiday favorites, and vapes are always popular. STIIIZY recently introduced a neon orange battery in time for Halloween, which promises to be a cult favorite this year.

It being Halloween, edibles sales routinely see a spike. And STIIIZY has Halloween-themed edibles that are already emerging as a consumer favorite.

Last year, two top-sellers in STIIIZY’s retail locations were the Emerald Sky Peanut Butter Cups and the Kiva Camino Blood Orange gummies, both of which featured Halloween-themed products and packaging. And anticipating this surge in edible interest, STIIIZY timed the release of its new sour gummy edible line, and more, to coincide with the week leading up to Halloween.

And as always, STIIIZY cautioned consumers and buyers to be extra careful not to mix edibles with regular candy.

