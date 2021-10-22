fbpx

Pro Boxer Evan Holyfield Partners With Georgia Hemp Co. To Highlight Benefits Of CBD

byJelena Martinovic
October 22, 2021 12:00 pm
Pro Boxer Evan Holyfield Partners With Georgia Hemp Co. To Highlight Benefits Of CBD

The Georgia Hemp Company announced that it has named Evan "Yung Holy" Holyfield as its newest lifestyle and wellness partner.

The partnership with Holyfield comes just days before his next fight, this Saturday, October 23, which is viewed as a pivotal moment in his career as he gears up to improve on his undefeated professional boxing streak to 8-0.

"The Georgia Hemp Company is excited to partner with Holyfield and his team to further both our pursuits of excellence," said Joe Salome, managing partner of The Georgia Hemp Company. "TGHC and team Holyfield prove to be a perfect match in today's sports marketing world and a remarkable example of today's modern athlete partnering with a recognizable brand and impactful product line. These are the partnerships that lay the foundation for future athlete partnerships. October 23rd is just the beginning."

Holyfield, the son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, said he's been using CBD as a recovery method and is proud to be working with The Georgia Hemp Company.

"Not only are they local to my hometown of Atlanta, but as an athlete, it's incredibly important to me that I am using products that are natural and will help take my career to the next level," Holyfield said. "I hope that our partnership will promote the health benefits of CBD – not only for athletes but everyone – and how it can aid the recovery process and overall wellness."

Photo: Courtesy of The Georgia Hemp Company

