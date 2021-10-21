Cannabis Vending Machines That Identify Over-21 Customers Now Available Via American Green

American Green, Inc.’s (OTC:ERBB) cannabis and CBD vending machines can now positively identify customers who are over 21.

David G. Gwyther, president of the Phoenix-based company, announced Thursday that its age-identifying and facial recognition software is installed and fully operational in the American Green Xpress Cannabis and CBD vending machines.

The AI-powered 21-and-over age-identity verification and authorization software automatically runs the facial recognition for the AGX’s initial customer onboarding process.

Consumers can now get cannabis directly from the AGX without any human assistance as long as that location is legally licensed for cannabis sales.

“It has taken us six years of constant improvement and development to get to this point,” Gwyther said. “We have been working with our specialized tech suppliers for six months on this specific upgrade and projected that we would be able to launch the AGX using the new software by November 1, and we have met our goal.”

Gwyther added that the company plans to “be first-to-market with our autonomous sign up, age-verifying, best-of-breed American Green Xpress with all of its accompanying features and benefits. I fully expect that the company will meet this goal too.”

The company’s vending machine with facial recognition and vein reader verification is now available for sale, lease or revenue-share agreements throughout the U.S.

How It Works

After the customer scans their driver’s license into their phone, the AGX verifies whether the ID is authentic.

ID verification is conducted by comparing the customer's photo with facial recognition that AGX “sees” on its camera while confirming that the customer is “live” at the machine.

The AGX then approves or rejects the customer upon completion of the biometric verification process.

In the end, the now-verified customer places his/her index finger atop the AGX’s biometric finger vein reader where the vein print is read and matched with the new customer’s other biometric data.

If and when the AGX customer passes all the protocols, they will then be enrolled and can purchase any age-restricted products available at the AGX immediately.

ERBB Price Action

American Green’s shares traded 1.33% lower at $0.0037 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Samson Katt from Pexels