Psychedelic Unicorn Compass Pathways Receives New Patent Approval

byNatan Ponieman
October 20, 2021 4:12 pm
Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), a unicorn company in the psychedelics space, has been granted its fourth patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The company’s flagship phase 2 research program on psilocybin for depression marks the industry’s most advanced pipeline on a “classic psychedelic” molecule; including LSD, mescaline, DMT or psilocybin itself, also known as the active compound in so-called “magic mushrooms.”

The company’s aggressive moating strategy towards patents use sprouted a wave of public criticism towards the company last year, including comments from podcaster Tim Ferris, veteran psychedelics researcher Rick Doblin and Compass’ co-founder Christian Angermayer.

For its phase 2 program, Compass utilizes COMP360, a proprietary crystalline formulation of psilocybin, a compound naturally produced by psilocybe mushroom species.

The company’s new patent, granted on Tuesday, has composition claims to an alternative crystalline psilocybin, pharmaceutical formulations containing crystalline psilocybin and methods of treating major depressive disorder with the crystalline psilocybin.

“We are focused on developing the best therapies and bringing them to patients who are not helped by existing therapies in mental health care. With each new patent grant, the USPTO is recognising our innovation, enabling us to continue to do the highest quality clinical research and to broaden our portfolio of evidence-based therapies for patients who urgently need better options,” said George Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder.

Photo by Pretty Drugthings on Unsplash

