Curaleaf And Fab 5 Freddy's B NOBLE Pre-Rolls Reach Six New States, 10% Of Proceeds Go To Social Equity Causes

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) and B NOBLE Inc. announced Wednesday the continuation of its national roll-out of the B NOBLE brand two-pack pre-rolls to dispensaries in Arizona, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Nevada and Oregon. B NOBLE is a for-profit, cause-based cannabis brand founded in partnership with popular visual artist, filmmaker and hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy.

"Our partnership with Curaleaf is our deeper dive into dedicated social equity work," Fab 5 Freddy said. "B NOBLE exists to generate support for the defense of people impacted by the War on Drugs."

From the sale of each B NOBLE product, 10% of the proceeds are donated to local organizations dedicated to advancing social equity and providing opportunities to those directly impacted by the devastating war on drugs. Organizations benefiting from B NOBLE include Changing Perceptions, The North Lawndale Employment Network, S.T.A.R.T Project and the Oregon Justice Resource Center.

B NOBLE’s Story – A National Symbol

The idea behind B NOBLE was to create a cannabis brand that would help liberate Americans who are now or have been incarcerated for non-violent cannabis-related charges. The organization was named after Bernard Noble, who was sentenced to 13 years of hard labor for possessing less than two joints worth of weed. He was released after serving seven years in prison. In 2017, Noble's case began to attract attention across the country and he soon became a national symbol for the need to reform the country's unjust drug laws.

Since its debut this past July in Massachusetts and Maryland, B NOBLE is now available across eight states. Each B Noble pre-roll pack contains two one-gram joints. This amount was deliberately chosen for the brand's inaugural product as a reminder of the harsh sentence Bernard Noble faced for possessing the equivalent of two joints at the time of his arrest.

"When you choose B NOBLE, you choose to be a part of the work that rights the wrongs of the past and paves the way for an equitable and inclusive future where non-violent cannabis-related incarceration is erased once and for all," said Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern in a statement.

Price Action

Curaleaf’s shares were trading 1.62% lower at $10.61 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of David Shankbone via Wikimedia