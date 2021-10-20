Cronos Group & Ginkgo Bioworks Launch First Cultured Cannabinoid Product: A THC & CBG Infused Gummy

On Wednesday, the Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) announced the launch of what it is calling the first cannabis edible in Canada to contain THC and cultured cannabigerol (CBG) from fermentation in a sweet gummy for adult consumers.

The product, dubbed SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy, contains CBG, one of many rare cannabinoids found in small quantities within the marijuana plant. It is designed to produce a relaxed state.

The new gummies come in a Pineapple Starfruit flavor and feature the same dual flavor combination and flavor masking technology. They are now available in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Each package, which contains 2 gummies, brings 10mg THC and 5mg CBG per package.

“Today we mark an incredible achievement for Cronos Group and the cannabis industry at large with the launch of the first cannabis edible in Canada to feature cultured CBG,” Kurt Schmidt, president and CEO of Cronos Group said. “This new product is truly a breakthrough in cannabis innovation. We are delivering on our ultimate goal to introduce exceptional products that will unlock the full potential of cannabis and we look forward to bringing more rare cannabinoids to market under the SPINACH FEELZ™ sub-brand.”

The Spinach brand’s new platform and sub-brand, SPINACH FEELZ plan to produce a full line of cannabis products, which will prominently feature rare cannabinoids in a wide range of product formats.

The new gummy is Cronos Group’s first consumer product created through the Company’s partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks. Cronos Group and Ginkgo recently announced the achievement of the first target productivity milestone in this partnership, with CBG as the first cultured cannabinoid to be successfully produced at a commercial scale.

Price Action

Cronos’ shares were trading 0.52% lower at $5.78 per share during Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash