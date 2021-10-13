fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.04
355.10
+ 0.57%
BTC/USD
+ 888.01
56884.94
+ 1.59%
DIA
-0.36
344.14
-0.1%
SPY
+ 0.75
432.87
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 1.49
142.46
+ 1.03%
GLD
+ 2.98
161.68
+ 1.81%

Fermented Cannabinoids Maker Cellibre Closes $11.5M Series A Funding Round, Meet The CEO At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

byJelena Martinovic
October 13, 2021 12:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Fermented Cannabinoids Maker Cellibre Closes $11.5M Series A Funding Round, Meet The CEO At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

CBD-focused cellular agriculture company Cellibre Inc. announced Wednesday that it has raised $11.5 million through an oversubscribed and upsized Series A financing round.

Based in San Diego, the company closed the round, which Merida Capital Holdings led with participation from Cellibre company founders, as well as Scott Gordon, Flatiron Venture Partners, L2V, Entourage Effect Capital and Delta Emerald Ventures.

As companies within the cannabis space look to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by making power on-site with renewables and other climate-friendly energy resources, Cellibre's patented technology is poised to reduce the resources required to make cannabinoid-based products by as much as 100-fold.

"Our cannabinoid platform is an extremely exciting application of employing biology as a manufacturing technology and is also a case study on why our scientific approach is fundamentally advantaged to the strategies employed by traditional synthetic biology companies," Ben Chiarelli, founder and CEO of Cellibre said. "By selecting organisms with the proper primary metabolism as a starting point for engineering, we believe we will transform how humans make an almost limitless number of products."

Mina Mishrikey, a senior partner at Merida Capital Holdings, expressed admiration for Cellibre.

"We have been monitoring this technology space for some time, and the Cellibre team has, in less time with fewer resources, developed a class-leading platform for cannabinoid production," Mishrikey said.

Sherrard, German & Kelly, P.C. acted as advisors and legal counsel to Cellibre for the transaction, while Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen, P.C. served as legal counsel to Merida Capital Partners.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

To learn more about Cellibre's future initiatives, secure your spot at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which returns this week (Oct. 14-15) to New York's Marriott Marquis in Manhattan.

In addition to Ben Chiarelli, the conference will feature top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

Tickets are still available for both the in-person and virtual versions of the conference.

Photo: Courtesy of Cellibre Inc.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Markets

Related Articles

European Medical Cannabis Firm, AceCann, Raises $15M With Help From Snoop Dogg And Others

European Medical Cannabis Firm, AceCann, Raises $15M With Help From Snoop Dogg And Others

AceCann, a Portuguese medical cannabis company announced Tuesday that it had closed a $15 million seed financing round led by Snoop Dog’s cannabis-focused venture firm Casa Verde Capital as well as the participation of Portuguese venture capital firm, Lince Capital, publ read more
Jay-Z, Poseidon And Headline Help Cannabis Tech Firm Flowhub Raise $19M

Jay-Z, Poseidon And Headline Help Cannabis Tech Firm Flowhub Raise $19M

Flowhub, the retail point-of-sale platform for cannabis dispensaries announced on Tuesday the closing of $19 million in strategic funding, bringing the total amount of capital raised to nearly $50 million with a valuation of over $200 million. read more
Sundial Growers Needs To See A Break Past Resistance Or It Likely Continues Dropping

Sundial Growers Needs To See A Break Past Resistance Or It Likely Continues Dropping

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares are trading lower Wednesday, although the company announced an investment into Indiva Ltd (OTC: NDVAF). read more