Is This Crypto Investment Strategy Right For Cannabis?

You got to know when to HODL 'em, and know when to fold 'em.

If you're a crypto investor or a fan of long-term holdings, then the strategy may already be part of your process. With cannabis awaiting federal legalization in the U.S. and further market maturation overall, some believe hodling is the way to enter the nascent market.

As is with most strategies, nothing is perfect for every investor.

What is HODL?

HODL dates back to 2013 and a drunken forum post discussing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices, namely BTC's 39% decline in January.

Rather than bail on the plummeting coin, user GameKyuubi stuck with the stock.

He wrote, "WHY AM I HOLDING? I'LL TELL YOU WHY," adding, "It's because I'm a bad trader and I KNOW I'M A BAD TRADER."

He emphasized the importance of holding in a bear market, a belief now championed by many in the crypto space concerning undervalued coins. September analysis from CryptoBuyer reported that 68% of altcoin buyers are hodling for the long haul.

Mark Lozzi, CEO of cannabis industry B2B and B2C platform Confia, said that "HODLing generally helps investors mitigate against short term volatility and downward market pressure, often resulting in hasty decisions that are by and large against your fundamental investment thesis."

In crypto or otherwise, sources say hodling success is based on successful execution.

Lozzi noted that crypto assets are at risk of failing, leaving the investor to choose wisely before deciding to hodl. "It is still very important that a HODLER choose the right crypto assets that will endure the digital test of time," he added.

Shaun Heng, VP of operations at CoinMarketCap, said crypto could be a substantial revenue stream for an investor when done correctly.

"By done right, I mean, you hodled for at least five years," he said. "Hodling six months doesn't count."

Heng said the model works if someone is looking for an investment that won't require much time. Though, he added, "It can definitely be a challenge to see massive fluctuations in your net worth, even if it trends upwards."

Stefan Ateljevic, a crypto entrepreneur and founder of the review and information website Crypto Blokes, endorses the strategy but notes it isn't for everyone.

"The price of crypto tends to be volatile and changes on a daily basis," Ateljevic noted, adding that a good hodler is a stubborn investor who buys on the dip and remains committed to cashing out in the future for more significant returns.

Ateljevic didn't always practice this investment methodology. Eight years ago, he invested in Bitcoin but didn't hold the first time around. He told Benzinga that he "pretty much panic sold a good chunk when it was less than $10,000 per coin."

To his good luck, he was mining Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from day one.

Discussing potential coins worth considering, Ateljevic said, "Hodling for five years could see that give you massive returns on your investment."

Should Cannabis Investors HODL?

As in crypto, cannabis investors may want to consider hodling if a long-term investment strategy suits their strategy.

Lozzi said a hodl-type strategy could pay off in sectors like genetics and brands though he isn't as sure about cultivation, which could see commoditization and low-cost producers leading the pack. He noted that the best bet for seeing an eventual ROI in cannabis is investing in leading names, innovators and market share players. "The returns will come," he said.

Investors often draw parallels between cannabis and crypto. However, Heng cautions that the two emerging spaces are not as similar as some assume.

"On the bullish side for cannabis, it's an industry that still doesn't have lots of established players, meaning there is room for competitors," he said.

Heng then countered his point. "Nevertheless, Bitcoin is a deflationary digital currency, which is something the world hadn't seen before." As such, he sees Bitcoin's market potential reaching heights that cannabis won't.

Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels