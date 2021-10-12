Red White & Bloom Brands Launches Grow Operations, Obtains Grow License At Apopka Greenhouse

Cannabis company Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE:RWB) (OTC:RWBYF) announced on Tuesday that it has initiated phase one of an aggressive three-phase development strategy for its two cultivation centers in Florida.

The Toronto and Apopka-based company plans to ensure it’s producing sufficient inventory for the existing and several new dispensary openings scheduled for the first three months of 2022.

Red White & Bloom Florida LLC, the company’s subsidiary, acquired a 45,000 sq. ft. greenhouse with 4.7 acres in Apopka in July, while phase one of the company’s initial plans for cultivation in Florida, the build-out of Apopka is now complete.

After receiving regulatory approval, the company launched the flower production in the initial Apopka licensed area on September 30. The production capacities are 85 g of flower per plant.

In addition, the newly designed grow site will supply phase two of Florida plans with the activation of thirty 16’ x 40’ customized, self-contained growing pods, which are anticipated to yield almost 10,000 pounds of dried flower per year, representing a current medical market value of $30 million.

Phase three of the company’s initial launch in the Sunshine State will be the activation of the 113,000 sq. ft. indoor grow facility in Sanderson.

“We brought this site into production ahead of forecast and ahead of budget, and I’m very proud of our Florida team," said Brad Rogers, CEO of Red White & Bloom. “Despite being relatively new players in the Florida market, I feel we have the most talented team of PhDs and horticulturalists and an incredible grow infrastructure to bring the highest quality products, rich in terpenes and cannabinoid content, to some of the best retail locations in the state starting in Q1 2022.”

Price Action

Red White & Bloom Brands’ shares traded 8.71% higher at 75 cents at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Harrison Haines from Pexels