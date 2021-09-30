B-Real To Open New Cannabis Dispensary: Could Dr. Greenthumb's Be Coming To A Shop Near You?

B-Real, rapper of legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill and a cannabis entrepreneur, recently announced the grand opening of his Dr. Greenthumb's dispensary in La Mesa, California. It will take place on Saturday, October 2 and feature live paintings by local artists, giveaways and bogo deals, a lowrider car show and a meet-and-greet with B-Real himself.

This is B-Real's sixth Dr. Greenthumb's location and the first in San Diego County.

Opening in one of California's premier cannabis retail locations, B-Real said he is proud to deliver top-shelf weed products that have become synonymous with Dr. Greenthumb's to the La Mesa community and surrounding area.

Chatting with Benzinga, the artist and entrepreneur said, “This San Diego store is a special one, I’m really excited about the celebration. We’ve been talking and working forever, and sometimes things take longer than you imagined, but when they come together it’s just that much more special for the community. For me personally, this is big. I feel like everything we’d been building at DGT got put on pause with the lockdowns. What this store opening means is that we are growing again, that we are back and better than ever.”

