fbpx

QQQ
-0.59
360.46
-0.16%
BTC/USD
-1994.06
41166.84
-4.62%
DIA
+ 0.91
342.01
+ 0.27%
SPY
+ 0.67
433.05
+ 0.15%
TLT
+ 0.25
143.84
+ 0.17%
GLD
-0.71
162.76
-0.44%

New York's Cannabinoid Institute Offers Free Medical Cannabis Training To 100 Med Students

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
September 29, 2021 4:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New York's Cannabinoid Institute Offers Free Medical Cannabis Training To 100 Med Students

The Cannabinoid Institute  (TCI), a global women-led medical cannabis education company, announced today in a press release that it is offering a cannabis training certification courses free of charge to 100 medical students in the state of New York.

With more states legalizing cannabis for medical and recreational use, TCI recognizes the critical role that education plays in reducing patient adverse outcomes and ensuring the safe use of cannabis.

Through the program, students will have access to eight hours of medical cannabis education, including the latest scientific research on the endocannabinoid system and the known effects of cannabis on the human body.

"When I conducted my academic research on clinicians' knowledge and attitudes on medical cannabis, it became apparent many clinicians had not heard of the endocannabinoid system. The data revealed that clinicians who had never experienced cannabis firsthand viewed it much more negatively and stigmatized," noted Jan Roberts, founder of TCI.

Jan Roberts, DSW, a licensed clinical social worker and an educator at NYU Silver School of Social Work, is also a faculty advisor for NYU's CannaHealth Student Group

"We are delighted to be able to offer certification courses to NY state medical students who will be on the front line of patient care as medicinal cannabis research unlocks potential treatment options.", Roberts said

Photo courtesy of Colton Duke at Unsplash 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Education General

Related Articles

California County Will Deploy Drones To Weed Out Illegal Cannabis Grows

California County Will Deploy Drones To Weed Out Illegal Cannabis Grows

California's Nevada county cannabis alliance announced that its next course of action to locate illegal cannabis farms will include the deployment of drones, reported Cannabis.net. read more
Scotland Decriminalizes Possession Of Class A Drugs (Cocaine, Heroin, LSD, MDMA, Shrooms) Amid A Drug Death Crisis

Scotland Decriminalizes Possession Of Class A Drugs (Cocaine, Heroin, LSD, MDMA, Shrooms) Amid A Drug Death Crisis

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo In Scotland, possession of Class A drugs was effectively decriminalized. This classification includes cocaine, heroin, LSD, MDMA, and hallucinogenic mushrooms. read more
Marijuana Arrests Down Due To COVID And Legalization, According To FBI

Marijuana Arrests Down Due To COVID And Legalization, According To FBI

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo According to data released by the FBI, marijuana-related arrests in the U.S. dropped significantly in 2020, due to the pandemic and incipient legalization. read more
Harborside Inc. Announces Strategic Agreement in Cannabis Crop Research For Sustainable Scaling

Harborside Inc. Announces Strategic Agreement in Cannabis Crop Research For Sustainable Scaling

Harborside Inc. (OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, announced on Monday in a press release that it has entered into a strategic research agreement with Utah State University to conduct a study led by world-renowned plant physiologist Dr. read more