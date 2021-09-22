fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
369.57
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 491.55
43507.17
+ 1.14%
DIA
-0.04
342.54
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.02
437.84
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.79
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
165.45
-0.02%

Aurora Cannabis To Close Down Edmonton-Based Facility, Lays Off 8% Of Its Workforce

byJelena Martinovic
September 22, 2021 7:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Aurora Cannabis To Close Down Edmonton-Based Facility, Lays Off 8% Of Its Workforce

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) is shutting down its Edmonton, Alberta-based facility, Reuters reports.

The Canadian cannabis producer said Tuesday that an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky will take over the medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down. In addition, manufacturing will move to the company’s Aurora River factory located in Ontario.

Moreover, the company said that roughly 8% of its global workforce will be affected by the closure of the facility.

“We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability,” a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement provided by Reuters.

Over the past turbulent year for the cannabis industry, Aurora has halted operations in several facilities due to the pandemic’s impact, which resulted in laying off more than 1200 employees.

Over the same time, the company has been executing its ‘business transformation plan,’ which included cost efficiency initiatives and efforts to improve its balance sheet.

The company’s CEO, Miguel Martin, told Benzinga earlier this year that Aurora made “tough yet necessary decisions” in order to get the company back on the road to profitability.

Taking into account a plunge in third-quarter sales Aurora reported months ago, in addition to a negative adjusted EBITDA of CA$24 million ($28.3 million), Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst Pablo Zuanic is not expecting a meaningful rebound in recreational sales in the fourth quarter either.

In his recent note published ahead of the announcement of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, which was rescheduled to Monday, September 27, the analyst also wondered whether getting out of domestic recreational cannabis would make sense for the company,

Price Action:

Aurora Cannabis’ shares traded 0.33% higher at $6.05 per share during a pre-market session on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of David Clode on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Will Aurora Become A Global Medical Marijuana Leader? Analyst Opines Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Will Aurora Become A Global Medical Marijuana Leader? Analyst Opines Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) reported a plunge in third-quarter sales months ago, in addition to a negative adjusted EBITDA of CA$24 million ($28.3 million). read more
Organigram On Pace To Beat Tilray And Hexo In QoQ Sales Growth As Canadian Rec. Sales Reach $275.6M

Organigram On Pace To Beat Tilray And Hexo In QoQ Sales Growth As Canadian Rec. Sales Reach $275.6M

As COVID-related restrictions begin to ease across the globe, some industries are feeling the benefits more than others. When it comes to Canadian recreational cannabis sales, new Hifyre scanner data reveals a 10% improvement sequentially, noted Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic in his latest industry report. read more
Aurora Cannabis And Ethypharm Deliver First Shipment To French Medical Marijuana Patients

Aurora Cannabis And Ethypharm Deliver First Shipment To French Medical Marijuana Patients

Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) subsidiary Aurora Germany GmbH and Ethypharm have delivered their initial shipment of cannabis to the French medical cannabis pilot program. read more
Aurora Cannabis Is Gearing Up: Delivers An $8M Weed Shipment To Israel

Aurora Cannabis Is Gearing Up: Delivers An $8M Weed Shipment To Israel

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) is delivering a nearly CA$8 million ($6.77 million) weed shipment to Israel. read more