[Video] Could This Beverage Counteract The Effects Of THC? If So, Would You Try It?

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors. On Thursday’s show, hosts Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane invited Cameron Forni, Special Advisor to the CEO of Select at Curaleaf CURLF, to discuss cannabis and stocks.
Forni told us about a new venture capital fund, HypeScale, and the company’s plans to develop a new incubator project in Nevada that will hone in on developing U.S. tech and stimulating jobs.
“HypeScale Ventures is a new venture capital fund devoted to the next generation of Cannabis 2.0 pertaining to the customer experience, AI & CannaTech, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and social equity participation and support”
Forni revealed that the company is working on a drink that counteracts being too high.
“This is going to be a beverage that counteracts the THC," he explained.
He also talked about the mission of the Forni Family Foundation, which he described as “a new charity/organization” with a heavy emphasis on mentorship and access to leadership tools and programs “for children and demographics that aren’t as likely to receive that support,” adding that they will initially be operating in and around the Las Vegas and Nevada area.
Original publication: September 17, 2021
