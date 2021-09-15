fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.69
372.57
+ 0.72%
BTC/USD
+ 2062.38
48087.62
+ 4.48%
DIA
+ 2.60
343.87
+ 0.75%
SPY
+ 3.88
440.30
+ 0.87%
TLT
-0.62
151.73
-0.41%
GLD
-1.12
169.94
-0.66%

Compass: Psychedelics Unicorn Expands Portfolio Beyond Psilocybin Into Psychedelics 2.0

byNatan Ponieman
September 15, 2021 3:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Compass: Psychedelics Unicorn Expands Portfolio Beyond Psilocybin Into Psychedelics 2.0

Psychedelics biotech company Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) has purchased an intellectual property portfolio that includes patent applications for a variety of psychedelic and empathogenic substances.

Compass reached unicorn status after becoming the first company in the sector to IPO on the Nasdaq last year. Compass is best known for its flagship program on psilocybin, which seeks to take the active compound in “magic mushrooms” through FDA approval for the treatment of depression and is currently in phase 2 clinical trials.

This announcement marks an expanded strategy for the company, looking into other molecules beyond COMP360, its proprietary version of synthetic psilocybin.

The IP purchased was developed together with inventor Dr. Matthias Grill, founder and CEO of MiHKAL GmbH in Basel, Switzerland, who will be working with Compass on a research project to develop new product candidates.

The new substances include novel derivatives of known compounds, which attempt to increase the confidence in therapeutic effects and safety profile while offering optimized characteristics.

The strategic purchase echoes the business model of competitor MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD), which bought its way into a host of psychedelic drug development programs by striking a deal with University Hospital Basel’s Liechti Lab, an institution with a long track record investigating psychedelic compounds for mental health purposes.

“Chemistry still happens inside the flask and not on paper,” said Grill, who has synthesized psychedelic substances for a number of human research studies, including at the University of Basel and the National Institute of Mental Health in the Czech Republic.

“We are creating novel candidates to address many of the mental health challenges we face today,” he added.

Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Braxia Scientific Launches Broad Criteria Trial On Psilocybin For Depression

Braxia Scientific Launches Broad Criteria Trial On Psilocybin For Depression

Braxia Scientific Corp. (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF), a Toronto-based psychedelics company, is launching a randomized clinical trial using psilocybin for adults with treatment-resistant depression. read more
Atai Life Sciences To Research Potent Psychedelic Herb Salvia Divinorum Through Its New Subsidiary

Atai Life Sciences To Research Potent Psychedelic Herb Salvia Divinorum Through Its New Subsidiary

Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) has announced the launch of a new subsidiary that will research Salvinorin A, the active compound in salvia divinorum, a hallucinogenic herb native to Central America. read more
What Do You Really Know About Psychedelics And Psychedelics Stocks?

What Do You Really Know About Psychedelics And Psychedelics Stocks?

According to a new poll conducted by Hill-HarrisX, 65% of registered voters say psychedelic substances do not have medical use. read more
Will Cannabis Entrepreneurs Switch To Psychedelics?

Will Cannabis Entrepreneurs Switch To Psychedelics?

The psychedelics space is heating up, and major players have taken notice. read more