Field Trip Health Launches Novel Programs To Train Next Generation Of Psychedelic Therapists

This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP), a pioneer in the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapies, recently announced the launch of their “Kap Co-Operative” program, enabling independent psychedelic therapists to practice at their locations. They have also launched novel training programs to help educate the next generation of psychedelic clinicians.

In a recent press release, the company describes how the “Kap Co-Op Program gives eligible therapists the ability to provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) to their patients at Field Trip Health Centers utilizing Field Trip’s medical teams for screening, prescribing, and administration of ketamine. Additionally, their new training programs will provide both didactic and experiential training to therapists and medical professionals who wish to learn about KAP. Finally, those therapists who complete Field Trip’s training programs will automatically become eligible to join the KAP Co-op program, helping establish the next generation of psychedelic therapists.

The company is proud to offer the best-in-class training on KAP for interested mental health clinicians and qualified psychotherapists. Ketamine has shown remarkable efficacy in the treatment of treatment-resistant depression and even acute suicidality. Indeed, Johnson & Johnson’s drug, Spravato, is esketamine and approved for acute suicidality. Its profound effects on depression are a boon to modern mental healthcare for sure. However, including psychotherapy is the other critical part of the equation. In a time where a noticeable gap exists in the arena of psychedelic psychotherapists, Field Trip aims to fill it with a well-trained, competent generation of practitioners ready to tackle the modern mental health crisis.

Both experienced KAP providers and those who have completed the following approved training programs are eligible to become a co-operative therapist with Field Trip (“Co-op Therapists”):

MAPS

Fluence

The Ketamine Training Center

California Institute for Integral Studies (CIIS)

Once approved, Co-op Therapists will have access to Field Trip’s world-class centers for psychedelic therapies and other resources from Field Trip to provide KAP to their private practice clients (“Co-op Clients”).

Co-op Clients will be able to access Field Trip’s medical teams for the screening, prescribing, and administration/dispensation of ketamine, while continuing to receive all preparation and integration therapy from their existing therapist.

Currently, Field Trip is offering an introductory price of $400 for medical screening and ketamine administration/dispensation at a Field Trip Health center. The cost of the preparation and integration therapy will be established directly between the Co-op Client and the Co-op Therapist as part of their existing therapeutic relationship within the therapist’s private practice.

For interested therapists, the first training program is on the weekend of October 8, 2021, in Seattle, WA, and will cost USD $1,200.

Their novel KAP Co-Op program combined with their novel training programs is not only arming the current generation of psychedelic therapists with the skills they need to help their patients but helping evolve the next generation’s as well.