fbpx

QQQ
-4.48
382.79
-1.18%
BTC/USD
-102.53
47635.29
-0.21%
DIA
-2.49
350.67
-0.72%
SPY
-5.78
452.95
-1.29%
TLT
-0.72
150.61
-0.48%
GLD
-0.25
164.28
-0.15%

Field Trip Health Launches Novel Programs To Train Next Generation Of Psychedelic Therapists

byMicrodose Psychedelic Insights
September 19, 2021 12:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Field Trip Health Launches Novel Programs To Train Next Generation Of Psychedelic Therapists

This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP), a pioneer in the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapies, recently announced the launch of their “Kap Co-Operative” program, enabling independent psychedelic therapists to practice at their locations. They have also launched novel training programs to help educate the next generation of psychedelic clinicians.

In a recent press release, the company describes how the “Kap Co-Op Program gives eligible therapists the ability to provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) to their patients at Field Trip Health Centers utilizing Field Trip’s medical teams for screening, prescribing, and administration of ketamine. Additionally, their new training programs will provide both didactic and experiential training to therapists and medical professionals who wish to learn about KAP. Finally, those therapists who complete Field Trip’s training programs will automatically become eligible to join the KAP Co-op program, helping establish the next generation of psychedelic therapists.

The company is proud to offer the best-in-class training on KAP for interested mental health clinicians and qualified psychotherapists. Ketamine has shown remarkable efficacy in the treatment of treatment-resistant depression and even acute suicidality. Indeed, Johnson & Johnson’s drug, Spravato, is esketamine and approved for acute suicidality. Its profound effects on depression are a boon to modern mental healthcare for sure. However, including psychotherapy is the other critical part of the equation. In a time where a noticeable gap exists in the arena of psychedelic psychotherapists, Field Trip aims to fill it with a well-trained, competent generation of practitioners ready to tackle the modern mental health crisis.

Both experienced KAP providers and those who have completed the following approved training programs are eligible to become a co-operative therapist with Field Trip (“Co-op Therapists”):

  • MAPS
  • Fluence
  • The Ketamine Training Center
  • California Institute for Integral Studies (CIIS)

Once approved, Co-op Therapists will have access to Field Trip’s world-class centers for psychedelic therapies and other resources from Field Trip to provide KAP to their private practice clients (“Co-op Clients”).

Co-op Clients will be able to access Field Trip’s medical teams for the screening, prescribing, and administration/dispensation of ketamine, while continuing to receive all preparation and integration therapy from their existing therapist.

Currently, Field Trip is offering an introductory price of $400 for medical screening and ketamine administration/dispensation at a Field Trip Health center. The cost of the preparation and integration therapy will be established directly between the Co-op Client and the Co-op Therapist as part of their existing therapeutic relationship within the therapist’s private practice.

For interested therapists, the first training program is on the weekend of October 8, 2021, in Seattle, WA, and will cost USD $1,200.

Their novel KAP Co-Op program combined with their novel training programs is not only arming the current generation of psychedelic therapists with the skills they need to help their patients but helping evolve the next generation’s as well.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Meet The Top 12 CEOs In The Psychedelics Industry

Meet The Top 12 CEOs In The Psychedelics Industry

By Natan Ponieman and Javier Hasse The psychedelic medicine industry is growing by leaps and bounds. Leading this charge is a group of ambitious and visionary corporate leaders, working to create new methods for the treatment of mental health and other serious conditions.  read more
Psyched: CaamTech Raises $22M, Mydecine To Launch Smoking Cessation Trial, Michigan Bill Could Decriminalize Psychedelics

Psyched: CaamTech Raises $22M, Mydecine To Launch Smoking Cessation Trial, Michigan Bill Could Decriminalize Psychedelics

Last Week In Psychedelics: read more
Psyched: Field Trip Gets $20 Price Target, DEA Seeks To Increase Psilocybin Production Limits, Synthesis Closes $7.25M Series A

Psyched: Field Trip Gets $20 Price Target, DEA Seeks To Increase Psilocybin Production Limits, Synthesis Closes $7.25M Series A

Contents read more
Psyched: Field Trip Uplists To Nasdaq, MindMed To Study DMT, Atai Launches New Subsidiary, AOC's Psychedelics Amendment Rejected

Psyched: Field Trip Uplists To Nasdaq, MindMed To Study DMT, Atai Launches New Subsidiary, AOC's Psychedelics Amendment Rejected

Last week in Psychedelics: read more