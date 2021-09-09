Leafly Enhances Marketing Tools For Cannabis Brands, Adds Real-Time Sales And Traffic Insights

Cannabis marketplace Leafly announced Thursday that it will expand the Leafly subscription to provide more control and choice for the 7,800+ brands that use Leafly to reach new customers. The expanded Leafly subscription enables brands to customize how their products are showcased and amplified across Leafly and its dispensary menus. It will also provide new data reporting with real-time sales and traffic insights.

Highlights on the advanced Leafly brand subscription

New, robust reporting with detailed insights on top-performing products and stores so brands can make informed decisions about sales and advertising investments;

Increased visual customization of brand profile pages so that brands can now highlight three featured products, include additional video and hero imagery, and add product spotlight sections;

Increased catalog control of products as displayed within dispensary menus, including the ability to add in comprehensive product details like cannabinoid data and link to the 5,000+ strains in the Leafly database;

New built-in amplification for top-of-page carousel placements within dispensary pages.

“Ensuring your brand shines on Leafly is the best way to cut through the noise and reach millions of new cannabis customers,” Sam Martin, Leafly’s COO said. “The expanded Leafly brand subscription tool gives brands even more customization and choice in how and where they present their products to the Leafly audience,” Martin said “From catalog control to new reporting and measurement, the Leafly brand subscription has every tool needed to help a cannabis brand break through.”

The expanded Leafly brand subscription will be fully available on Sept. 30, 2021 with pricing starting at $199 per month.

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash