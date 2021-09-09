The Valens Company And Marijuana Retailer Fire & Flower Enter White Label Partnership

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) confirmed Thursday a white label partnership with a cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF).

Under the deal, Valens will manufacture Fire & Flower's Revity CBD oil for distribution in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan with the potential to expand into additional provincial and territorial markets in the future.

"Fire & Flower is one of the leading cannabis retailers in Canada with a wide reach in this rapidly growing market,” Tyler Robson, CEO, co-founder and chair of The Valens Company, stated. “We admire their focus on consumer education and best-in-class retailing and are proud to partner with them for the first time to get high-quality wellness-focused products in the hands of Canadian consumers. This strategic relationship allows us to strengthen and expand our wellness-focused manufacturing portfolio and provides the opportunity to further our partnership with one of the largest cannabis retailers in the country."

Revity CBD oil will be formulated with Valens' proprietary processing methods to remove impurities and bring distinct cannabinoids to the forefront of the consumer experience. Each product includes an integrated dispenser to ensure consistency with each use.

"We are proud to introduce our Revity CBD Oil in partnership with Valens and are confident that they will meet the experience and quality expectations of Canadian consumers,” Trevor Fencott, CEO and president of Fire & Flower said in a statement.

Fire & Flower owns more than 90 stores across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Yukon Territory.

Price Action

The Valens Company’s shares were trading 0.48% lower at $2.12 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash