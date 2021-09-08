The Valens Company Gains Access to GMP Manufacturing in Australia, Expands International Outreach

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) confirmed Wednesday it had entered into an exclusive partnership with pharmaceuticals company Epsilon Healthcare Limited (ASX: EPN) to access Epsilon’s Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility in Australia for product manufacturing. Through this partnership, the company is expanding its outreach across GMP markets in Latin America, Europe, UK and the Asia-Pacific regions.

What happened

As part of the deal between Epsilon and Cannvalate, Valens will have access to Epsilon's GMP manufacturing capabilities at the Southport Facility located in Queensland, Australia, the largest cannabis manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere and the largest at domestic scale with complimentary Therapeutic Good Administration (TGA) and EU GMP capabilities.

Products will be distributed via Valens' Australian distribution partner, Cannvalate PTY Ltd, while the agreement is between Epsilon, THC Pharma (Epsilon's wholly owned subsidiary and owner of the Southport Facility) Valens and its subsidiary Valens Australia Pty Ltd.

Under the agreement, Valens is supposed to fund all operational and capital expenditure of the Southport Facility in return for preferential access for up to 85% of the operational capacity of the Southport Facility over the next five years, with an option to extend this arrangement for an additional six years.

Why it matters

The partnership also marks the first GMP manufactured products to be sold through Valens in Australia, and provides Valens with the capability to deliver GMP-grade products to Latin America, Europe, UK and Asia-Pacific.

"With this partnership we have fulfilled our promise to achieve GMP manufacturing in 2021 and we have gained access to international cannabis markets through the 'Valens way,' utilizing an asset-light approach that allows us to export to GMP markets globally,” Tyler Robson, CEO and chair of The Valens Company stated. “We are excited to work with the largest and most advanced cannabis manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere to distribute GMP products, and look forward to advancing our product distribution capabilities through our continued partnership with Cannvalate."

More recent news from The Valens Company:

The Valens Company Continues Buying Spree – Acquires Verse Cannabis On Heels Of Citizen Stash Acquisition

The Valens Company CBD Products Reach Japan Via Its Subsidiary Green Roads And Tele Marche Co.

The Valens Company Moves Closer To Entering Quebec Cannabis Market – The Third Largest In Canada

Price Action

The Valens Company’s shares were trading 0.57% higher at $2.28 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Valdivia on Unsplash