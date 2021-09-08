fbpx

QQQ
-2.40
384.51
-0.63%
BTC/USD
-6490.01
46173.89
-12.32%
DIA
-0.81
352.25
-0.23%
SPY
-1.14
452.60
-0.25%
TLT
+ 0.66
146.27
+ 0.45%
GLD
-0.07
167.78
-0.04%

LFTD Partners (AQSP) Acquires Delta-8 THC Co. Fresh Farms For $41.6M

byJavier Hasse
September 8, 2021 11:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
LFTD Partners (AQSP) Acquires Delta-8 THC Co. Fresh Farms For $41.6M

LFTD Partners Inc., a hemp brand aggregator formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB:AQSP), announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the ownership interests of Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC.

The purchase includes:

  • E-liquid brands Fresh Farms and Fruitia
  • Hemp-derived delta-8-THC and delta-10-THC brand HAPPI
  • Tobacco-free nicotine e-liquid brand JUS
  • Fresh Farms’ 80% interest in Lift Brands North America LLC. 

The recent letter of intent contemplates an aggregate merger consideration payable by AQSP to the owners of Fresh Farms consisting of $14.16 million in cash, plus 7.08 million shares of AQSP's unregistered common stock valued at $31.45 million, based upon the $4.44 closing price per share of AQSP common stock on September 1, 2021. The total purchase price stands around $45.61 million.

LFTD Partners' planned acquisition of Fresh Farms is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to completion of an acceptable due diligence investigation and audit of Fresh Farms, completion of a capital raise of at least $50 million by AQSP, execution of definitive acquisition documents, receipt of a tax opinion on the Fresh Farms merger, obtaining all necessary approvals, and the completion of all necessary securities filings. The acquisition will not close unless all of these conditions are met, which cannot be guaranteed to occur.

If the transaction closes, Fresh Farms will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc.

Anthony J. Devincentis, Jakob M. Audino, Forrest F. Town and John Z. Petti, co-founders and co-owners of Fresh Farms, will continue to serve as the CEO, sales manager, director of sales and as a member of the board of directors of Fresh Farms as well as a consultant to Fresh Farms, respectively, under multi-year employment agreements. Anthony J. Devincentis will join AQSP’s internal executive steering committee.

William C. "Jake" Jacobs, CPA, president and CFO of LFTD Partners Inc. told Benzinga, “The opportunity for entrepreneur-led companies to merge with LFTD Partners Inc. is irresistible because it allows entrepreneurs to 'go public' while at the same time continuing to manage and direct their companies under our highly decentralized structure.”

LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB ticker symbol AQSP) is focused on acquiring rapidly growing companies that manufacture and sell branded products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids (e.g. delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THCV, THCO, CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD), e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom and kava products.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: PharmaCann Could IPO, Tilray & MedMen, First Black CEO At Major Public Co. And More

The Week In Cannabis: PharmaCann Could IPO, Tilray & MedMen, First Black CEO At Major Public Co. And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 20, 2021. Contents read more
Hemp Co. LFTD Partners (FKA Acquired Sales Corp) Posts Strongest Quarterly Results Ever

Hemp Co. LFTD Partners (FKA Acquired Sales Corp) Posts Strongest Quarterly Results Ever

LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP), announced that during the second quarter of 2021 it achieved quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue of 99%, from $3.35 million to $6.69 million. The company also posted: read more
The Week In Cannabis: Federal Drug Decrim, Connecticut, Louisiana, Big M&A Moves And More

The Week In Cannabis: Federal Drug Decrim, Connecticut, Louisiana, Big M&A Moves And More

U.S. House Reps Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Cori Bush (D-MO), in collaboration with the Drug Policy Alliance, introduced the Drug Policy Reform Act (DPRA): a bill seeking to end criminal penalties for drugs possession at the federal level. read more
VIDEO: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Ft. The Flowr Corp & Flora Growth

VIDEO: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Ft. The Flowr Corp & Flora Growth

Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a weekly show that focuses on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. So, let's deep dive into the video to learn about cannabis stocks. read more