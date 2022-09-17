This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission.

One of the great things about cannabis is that it brings people together. Whether it’s making new friends or helping maintain existing relationships, cannabis can be a social lubricant, helping people feel more comfortable in social settings.

For those who enjoy using in a group setting, one of the most popular ways to do so is through a smoke session, or “sesh,” with your friends gathered together sharing a joint, glass piece or vape, telling stories and cracking jokes.

It’s vitally important, however, to make sure the stories keep being told and the jokes don’t stop during your sesh. Whether you’re new to smoking or need a reminder in time for the 4/20 cannabis holiday, make sure to familiarize yourself with these proper smoke sesh etiquette tips before joining in! Do so and you’ll be a rotation favorite in no time.

Group Cannabis Etiquette: 11 Tips

Always Corner The Bowl

If you’re the lucky one to get the first hit off of a fresh bowl, make sure you burn from the corner of the bowl. This helps ensure everyone can get a fresh hit.

Don’t Eat And Toke

Don’t take a bite out of your burger and then hit the piece in rotation. No one wants to have a taste of what you’re eating for dinner when they take the hit after you.

Don’t Take A Hit If You Think You’re Getting Sick

This one should go without saying. If you think you’re getting sick, be honest. Your friends will appreciate your honesty and will enjoy your company just as much even if you aren’t smoking.

Don’t Blow Smoke At Pets

Make sure you’re aware of where you’re exhaling. People don’t enjoy having smoke blown in their face. Not only is it gross but it’s also rude! Most importantly, don’t blow it into pets’ faces. Marijuana may be harmful to them and can make them uncomfortable or scared.

The Person Who Brought The Weed Gets To Hit It First

It’s only fair that the person who brought it gets to take a hit first. Allowing anybody else to without permission can be seen as inconsiderate and selfish. The person who brings the green can always offer it to others with a game of “Marco Polo.”

Always Tell People What They’re Smoking

Transparency is important when smoking in a social setting. Everyone should know what they’re putting into their bodies, so make sure you’re giving them the most accurate information you can about the product you’re smoking. Pro tip: if you still have the package it came in, offer it to others if they want to read the product information.

Warn Someone If You Think The Bowl Or Joint Is Almost Out

Don’t let your friend go in for a hit only to be disappointed when they realize it went out. Warn people when you’re passing if you think it’s about to go out. Extra points if you take initiative to pack a new bowl (make sure it’s cashed first).

Warn People If It Seems Too Scooby

No one likes a scooby snack! If the piece you’re hitting is starting to scooby (ie, ifash or bud is making it into your mouth) let the person you’re passing to know so they can take caution when taking a hit.

No Wet Blunts

Be kind and don’t slobber all over the blunt or joint. It’s unpleasant and uncomfortable to take a hit off something soggy.

If You’re Storytelling, Hit It And Pass

This is possibly one of the most frustrating things you can do during rotation. If you’re storytelling, don’t get carried away and hold on to the weed for too long. Take your hit (or two) and then pass it along and continue with your story.

Chip In Some Money

If you know your friend is struggling and you can’t contribute, try to chip in some money. Even five dollars will do. Even though it might not be much, it’s good to contribute and you won’t come across as a mooch.

No matter who you’re smoking with, these tips will help maintain some peace and order to your cannabis enjoyment. Is there anything else you would add to this list? Share in the comments below or on social media!

