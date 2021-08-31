MediPharm Labs To Provide Materials For Clinical Trial On CBD For Insomnia

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF), a pharmaceutical company specialized in cannabis, has announced that McMaster University, a partner of the company, has been given permission by Health Canada to conduct a clinical trial using some of MediPharm’s cannabinoid formulations.

MediPharm called the decision “a key milestone in moving forward with the Company’s strategy to be the go-to cannabis partner for pharmaceuticals containing cannabis.”

A phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of cannabis oil for the treatment of insomnia in major depressive disorder.

The study is being conducted by a clinical research group led by Dr. Benicio Frey, professor at McMaster University and psychiatrist at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton.

The MediPharm formulations to be tested include a CBD product called CBD50 and a CBD/THC product called CBD10:2.

MediPharm Labs will use its Cannabis Drug Licence and Drug Establishment Licence to provide access to clinical trial material for the study.

“As a pharmaceutical company specialized in cannabis, MediPharm Labs is encouraged by the ongoing research and development of drugs containing cannabis," said Keith Strachan, president and interim CEO of MediPharm Labs. "This study will create opportunities to show efficacy in our already commercialized cannabis oil while also making progress on our long-term goal to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs containing cannabinoids as an active ingredient.”

In June 2021, the university received permission to use CBD50 for a randomized trial studying the effect of CBD against placebo on persistent post-surgical pain following total knee arthroplasty.

