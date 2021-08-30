Native American Tribe In Michigan Looks To Cannabis To Diversify And Boost Its Local Economy

The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in Michigan recently joined the state’s recreational cannabis market, reported MjBizDaily.

A tribal ordinance, that went into effect on Aug. 29, now regulates and controls the commercial cultivation, processing, distribution and sale of marijuana and marijuana products within the tribe’s jurisdiction, across six counties in the State of Michigan.

According to Tribal Chairman David Arroyo, the ordinance seeks to diversify the tribal economy beyond tourism.

Cannabis Dispensaries Will Help The Tribe's Economic Recovery

Arroyo considers that cannabis could become a viable alternative to remediate the economic recession caused by the pandemic

As a direct result of the COVID 19, the GTB enterprise consisting of all the tribe’s economic resources suffered a significant decline in revenue, Arroyo wrote in a statement.

Earnings To Benefit Much-Needed Programs

Arroyo said that all benefits will be used to enhance tribal programs, including law enforcement, education, health care and social services.

“All benefits obtained from the endeavor will be used to enhance tribal programs for tribal members,” Arroyo said, per the Record Eagle.

Several others Tribes in Michigan have joined the cannabis industry. This year, the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians opened a recreational marijuana shop in Chippewa county. The store offers more than 20 strains of high-quality flowers, cartridges, and gummies, CBD-infused tinctures, and balms that certainly add variety to the local cannabis offer.

Tribal Sovereignty

As a sovereign nation, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians have the inherent authority that is plenary and provides the tribe with exclusive power over its members and territory.