Sigur Rós' Jónsi Birgisson, VONA Collective, Launch CBD Tincture Line: Exhale

Jónsi Birgisson of Sigur Rós and the rest of the VONA collective of artists, researchers and farmers recently launched a new CBD tincture line: EXHALE.

Formulated as an anti-anxiety elixir, EXHALE seeks to “ward off the negative physiological effects of stress and promotes the production of GABA, a neurotransmitter that relaxes the nervous system.”

EXHALE contains 1000mg of broad-spectrum CBD per bottle. Ingredients include:

Broad-Spectrum CBD (meaning it has all of the terpenes from the hemp but 0% THC, so it won't make you high).

Frankincense.

Holy Basil.

L-Theanine.

B6.

Reishi Mushroom extract.

“We went into this with a single intent; create the best anti-anxiety product and make it accessible to as many people as possible,” Jónsi told Benzinga. “Anxiety affects people globally, from all walks of life, including me. So it just made sense for us to focus our efforts around creating a non-habit forming, natural remedy for anxiety.”

Wilfred Hirst, VONA co-founder, added, “Making plant-based medicine with so many ingredients taste great is a difficult process, the ratios have to be just right but we pulled it off with Jónsi as our guide for taste, texture, and even smell of the final product; he's really into fragrance making so making sure that aspect was taken into consideration was vitally important.”

EXHALE is now available in the U.S. and the U.K., and will soon hit Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Also recently, Jónsi also released “Shiver,” his first solo album in 10 years. The album marked a new pop direction for the experimental artist, who collaborated with A. G. Cook, Robyn, and Liz Fraser of the Cocteau Twins on the album.

