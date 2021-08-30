The Valens Company Closes Its Largest Pre-Roll Manufacturing Agreement To Date

Cannabis products manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) a leading manufacturer of cannabis products confirmed Monday that it has broadened its existing agreement with a leading licensed producer to include custom manufacturing of cannabis products.

Under the deal, the licensed producer, which is among the top five in Canada by market share, will draw on Valens' full suite of product manufacturing capabilities to supply the Canadian market with a range of cannabis products in various categories across several of the LP's award-winning brands. The expanded agreement supersedes the previous extraction services agreement between the two companies and marks the largest pre-roll manufacturing agreement to date for The Valens Company.

"The expansion of this agreement signifies a very meaningful partnership between two of the country's leading cannabis companies with a collective passion of bringing Canadians the highest quality cannabis products," said Tyler Robson, CEO, chair, and co-founder of The Valens Company. "The pre-roll category is currently one of the largest and fastest-growing segments in the Canadian cannabis market and we are incredibly excited to sign our largest agreement to date in this category with a longtime, trusted partner. We look forward to expanding this relationship in the future."

Price Action:

The Valens Company’s shares closed Friday market session 0.41% higher at $2.46 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash