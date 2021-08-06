The Valens Company, A1 Cannabis Company Roll Out Two New THC-Infused Summit 10 Beverage Flavors

Cannabis product manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) confirmed Thursday it has rolled out two new flavors of popular Summit 10 beverage in collaboration with A1 Cannabis Company. Summit 10 Raspberry Lemonade and Summit 10 Peach Lemonade will be reachable as part of the company’s Summit line of THC-infused beverages and edibles.

The two newly launched non-carbonated beverages are made with concentrated raspberry juice and natural white peach flavor, respectively, and each contains 10mg of THC. These two new flavors will first hit the shelves of stores in British Columbia, while the consumers in Alberta will have the opportunity to enjoy these drinks later this summer.

Summit 10 beverages are made using SōRSE by Valens emulsion technology allowing for quicker-observed onset time and reduced offset times.

Already available as part of the Summit line from A1 Cannabis are Summit 10 THC Lemonade Iced Tea can be purchased in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Yukon as well as Summit Wild Berry Soft Chews available in Alberta and Ontario. Also, basecamp CBD-only Iced Tea, crafted with SōRSE by Valens technology is also available from Valens and A1 across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Recent Milestones

The Valens company recently announced it had signed a two-year agreement with Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTCQB: HRVOF ) to produce and distribute the cannabis-infused topical brand LivRelief. Harvest One, a cannabis-focused CPG company rolled out its first cannabis-infused portfolio of LivRelief products last year. Since then, the product line has advanced significantly, becoming the number one selling cannabis-infused topical brand in Ontario. LivRelief is a line of cannabis-infused topical creams made of natural ingredients that contain a proprietary transdermal delivery system, which enables cannabinoids to penetrate desired areas.

The Kelowna, British Columbia-based company released its second-quarter financial results in mid-July with net revenue jumping 6.5% to $18.8 million, compared to $17.6 million in the same period of 2020. When compared to the net revenue achieved in the previous quarter, figures have dropped by 6.2% from $20.0 million.

Price Action

The Valens’ shares closed Thursday market session 2.48% higher at $2.04 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of The Valens Company