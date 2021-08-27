fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.34
369.08
+ 0.9%
BTC/USD
+ 1516.52
48360.39
+ 3.24%
DIA
+ 2.45
349.71
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 3.52
442.74
+ 0.79%
TLT
+ 0.40
148.05
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 1.51
166.17
+ 0.9%

KushCo And GreenLane Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Big Merger

byNina Zdinjak
August 27, 2021 9:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
KushCo And GreenLane Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Big Merger

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) revealed Thursday that its stockholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the previously announced merger agreement with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) at the special meeting of stockholders, with over 97% of votes cast voted in favor of the proposal.

In conjunction with the Company's special meeting, Greenlane's stockholders also voted earlier Thursday to approve the merger with KushCo.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, KushCo will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenlane in an all-stock, tax-free business combination.

"Our stockholders have spoken loud and clear that they overwhelmingly support this merger," Nick Kovacevich, KushCo's co-founder, chairman and CEO stated. "We believe they recognize the opportunity for us to create one of the industry's leading ancillary companies, with the right size, scale, strategy, and talent to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead of us. While we are thrilled about achieving this milestone and receiving such a strong stamp of approval from our stockholders, we are committed to finalizing our integration planning process with our friends at Greenlane to ensure the best possible start as a combined company.”

The Deal Summary

  • As previously announced, the deal under which KushCo agreed to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenlane is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
  • KushCo’s Kovacevich will become CEO of the combined company and Greenlane’s CFO Bill Mote will serve as CFO for the combined company.
  • Once the merger is closed, KushCo shareholders will obtain roughly 0.2546 shares of Greenlane Class A common stock for each share of KushCo common stock held. In addition, Greenlane Class C shares will be transformed into Greenlane Class B shares on a 3-to-1 basis.

Price Action

KushCo’s shares closed Thursday market session 1.0% lower at 69 cents per share, while Greenlane shares were down 5.45% closing the session at $2.43 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Greenlane Holdings Cannabis Co. To Raise $32M Ahead Of Closing Merger With KushCo Holdings

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is looking to raise $32 million through a registered direct offering of its shares, priced at the market under NASDAQ rules. read more

KushCo Q3 Revenue Jumps 27% YoY To $28.3M Thanks To Improved Cannabis Products Sales

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) generated net revenue of $28.3 million in its fiscal third quarter, representing 27% year-over-year growth. read more

Cannabis Companies On The Move: Greenlane And KushCo Shareholders To Vote On Proposed Merger

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) are wrapping up their merger. read more

KushCo Holdings Announces Q3 2021 Preliminary Results Ahead Of Merger With Greenlane

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) expects that its preliminary and unaudited fiscal third quarter 2021 revenue will range between $27.5 million and $28 million, representing an increase between 21% and 26% on a year-over-year basis. read more