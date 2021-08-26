Tax Credit Opportunities For Cannabis Businesses? Würk, ETaxBreaks' New Partnership Is All About Them

Würk, a company focused on human capital management for the cannabis industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with ETaxBreaks to expand its suite of offerings by providing clients with access to tax credit opportunities.

According to the companies, many cannabis businesses qualify for state and local opportunities, as well as the COVID Employee Retention Tax Credit (CERTC), which grants operators a cash refund of up to $33,000 per employee. ETaxBreaks will work closely with any Würk clients that wish to take advantage of these credits and ensure they receive the maximum amount of tax credit available.

“Legal cannabis companies pay an exorbitant amount in taxes, but many are unaware that they can qualify for reimbursements or know the process to apply for them,” Scott Kenyon, CEO of Würk, told Benzinga.

Per Kenyon, in 2020 and 2021, ETaxBreaks secured more than $100 million in COVID Employee Retention Tax Credits for qualified businesses. Through this partnership, Würk plans to help cannabis companies get the funds they deserve.

“We remain committed to providing our clients with the same opportunities and services available to traditional industries and this added service is an extension of that promise,” Kenyon concluded.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.