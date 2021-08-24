fbpx

Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Launches 'Well By Caliva' CBD And THC-Infused Lotions And Tinctures

byNina Zdinjak
August 24, 2021 11:57 am
Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Launches 'Well By Caliva' CBD And THC-Infused Lotions And Tinctures

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF) which does business as The Parent Company announced Tuesday the launch of a new line of wellness products – Well by Caliva.

The line offers lotions and tinctures in three categories – Well Balanced, Well Rested and Well Relieved – allowing consumers to pick the products that best cater to their needs.

The launch of the wellness line marks The Parent Company's first CBD- and THC-based line of self-branded wellness products under the Caliva label – Well By Caliva. The line was created with the evolving needs of consumers in mind, with recent data showing the top reasons for cannabis use overwhelmingly include relaxation, improving sleep quality and pain management.

Each To Meet Desired Need – Balance, Relief Or Rest

Well lotions and tinctures have curated formulas to achieve desired states from focus to self-care to rest, with packaging that is labeled accordingly. The line of tinctures includes an option for each desired state (Well Balanced, Well Rested and Well Relieved), while the lotions fall under the brand's Well Relieved category.

"We are excited to be expanding our wellness category with the release of our line of CBD and THC lotions and tinctures," The Parent Company's COO Dennis O'Malley said. "As part of The Parent Company's mission to provide access and entry points into cannabis, we knew that a wellness line that uses the combination of CBD and THC for more powerful effects would be attractive to consumers. Our new line of Well by Caliva products offer the same high quality that consumers have come to trust from The Parent Company, at an affordable price." 

Well by Caliva lotions are THC rich and come in two forms: Muscle & Joint Lotion and Head, Neck & Shoulder LotionBoth offer an effective and non-psychoactive formula that consumers can trust.

Well by Caliva lotions and tinctures are available at Caliva retail stores, via delivery at Caliva.com and on the Caliva app, which is available for download through the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store.

Price Action 

The Parent Company’s shares were trading 0.76% lower at $3.93 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning. 

Photo: Courtesy of The Parent Co

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

