Irwin Naturals Shares To Trade Under Ticker IWIN On CSE On Heels Of Closed Reverse Takeover Of Datinvest International

Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE:IWIN) reported Monday that its subordinate voting shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange will begin trading in Canadian dollars on Wednesday, August 25 under the ticker “IWIN.”

Currently, the shares of the Vancouver-based company trade under the ticker symbol “IWIN.U.”

“As a publicly listed company, we’re very excited to engage with the investment community at large as we launch our strategic acquisition plans over the next 12 months,” Klee Irwin, the company’s chairman and CEO, said. "It took us 27 years to grow into an herbal extract brand with shelf placements across more than 100,000 North American stores. Trading on the CSE enables us to have greater visibility as we plan to extend our highly recognized brand into the rapidly evolving national cannabis market. Our intention is to apply what we’ve learned over the past few decades to become a leader in the space.”

Earlier this month, the company closed the reverse takeover of Datinvest International Ltd. to create a combined entity that carried on the business of Irwin.

Irwin Naturals, an herbal supplement formulator for nearly three decades, expanded into the cannabinoid space in 2018 by launching CBD products into the mass market.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash