Flow Kana Farmer's Reserve: Nurtured In The Sun And Reinvented For The Future, It Is Artisan Cannabis At Its Finest

By Lulu Cohen.

Flow Kana Farmer's Reserve is an outstanding quality cannabis flower for the smoker who has discerning taste and is looking for a variety of strains. Each strain offers a special high that consumers can match to their needs. Farmer’s Reserve picks legacy craft farmers who are connected to their land and who deserve attention and celebration.

“Farmer’s Reserve, we’re pairing our pride in the quality of the cannabis with the story of the farmers and their families. It’s our honor to give them scale so that consumers can experience what the Emerald Triangle has to offer,” says Michael Steinmetz, Co-Founder & CEO of Flow Cannabis Co.

Flow Kana’s Farmer’s Reserve, Flower by Livicated Farm is named in honor of livity: The idea that energy flows through all living things.

Below we have broken down 4 strains, 2 Sativa, 1 Hybrid and 1 Indica:

Vital Grapes (Sativa) 26.7% THC

Taste: Smooth, delicious, potent, frees the mind and then relaxes. This is our favorite strain and we highly recommend it

Larry Cake (Hybrid) 23.37% THC

Taste: Yummy, edgy, trippy, powerful, psychedelic (almost)

Banana Cake (Sativa) 23.17% THC

Taste: Smooth and tasty. Comforting and inspiring

Grease Bucket (Indica) 26.21% THC

Taste: Strong yet still maintained a good taste, relaxing and clarifying

“The cannabis produced by our Farmer’s Reserve cultivators reflects the terroir in which it was nurtured, as well as the care and expertise required to grow, harvest, and cure it to perfection. Like an excellent Mendocino County Pinot Noir, Farmer’s Reserve reflects the land, the cool starry nights, the morning fog, and the afternoon heat that combine to make our area a slice of paradise. You can taste it in the cannabis," adds Michael Steinmetz, Co-Founder & CEO of Flow Cannabis Co.