Insa Peanut Butter Cups And Chocolates, Handmade Cannabis-Infused Indulgences Fom Massachusetts

By Lulu Cohen

As a professional chocoholic I was excited to try the new Cannabis Peanut Butter Cups from chocolatier, Julian Rose.

Samples were hand delivered to me. What a wonderful surprise it was to meet a new person who was working hard in the industry and was kind enough to bring the samples directly to my door. It almost felt like pre-pandemic times as we stood outside (6 feet apart) chatting about the state of cannabis while my dog barked form inside.

Chef Julian Rose at INSA CANNABIS is a legal Massachusetts-based grower with an on-site chocolate and confection factory which launched in July with a line of Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups [6 pieces / 5mg of THC per piece / 35% Cacao / 30mg THC per pack].

I love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups but Chef Rose’s were a special delectable treat with a small kick of THC. They were smaller and encased in a child-safe package that involved directions. This is appreciated and is a real-life need when holding chocolate. I swooned as I ate the delicate treat and savored every bite. The low dose of cannabis that was infused in the peanut butter was the perfect amount for me to ease stress and gently relax.

INSA Peanut Butter Cups are handmade cannabis-infused indulgences that take sensory satisfaction to new highs. They combine the smooth taste of European chocolate with sultry salted peanut butter and top of the line cannabis extracts. There are absolutely no fillers, it is just goodness in a small package that delivers when you need that special treat after a long day.

Insa's chocolate peanut butter cups join an entire line of THC-infused fine, handcrafted European chocolate bars and fruit juice-flavored gumdrops. Products are available for purchase at Insa's Medical/Adult-use dispensaries located in Springfield, Salem and North Hampton, MA.