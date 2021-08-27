fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.34
369.08
+ 0.9%
BTC/USD
+ 1516.53
48360.40
+ 3.24%
DIA
+ 2.45
349.71
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 3.52
442.74
+ 0.79%
TLT
+ 0.40
148.05
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 1.51
166.17
+ 0.9%

Insa Peanut Butter Cups And Chocolates, Handmade Cannabis-Infused Indulgences Fom Massachusetts

byBenzinga Cannabis Contributors
August 27, 2021 10:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insa Peanut Butter Cups And Chocolates, Handmade Cannabis-Infused Indulgences Fom Massachusetts

By Lulu Cohen

As a professional chocoholic I was excited to try the new Cannabis Peanut Butter Cups from chocolatier, Julian Rose.

Samples were hand delivered to me. What a wonderful surprise it was to meet a new person who was working hard in the industry and was kind enough to bring the samples directly to my door. It almost felt like pre-pandemic times as we stood outside (6 feet apart) chatting about the state of cannabis while my dog barked form inside.

Chef Julian Rose at INSA CANNABIS is a legal Massachusetts-based grower with an on-site chocolate and confection factory which launched in July with a line of Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups [6 pieces / 5mg of THC per piece / 35% Cacao / 30mg THC per pack].

I love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups but Chef Rose’s were a special delectable treat with a small kick of THC. They were smaller and encased in a child-safe package that involved directions. This is appreciated and is a real-life need when holding chocolate. I swooned as I ate the delicate treat and savored every bite. The low dose of cannabis that was infused in the peanut butter was the perfect amount for me to ease stress and gently relax.

INSA Peanut Butter Cups are handmade cannabis-infused indulgences that take sensory satisfaction to new highs. They combine the smooth taste of European chocolate with sultry salted peanut butter and top of the line cannabis extracts. There are absolutely no fillers, it is just goodness in a small package that delivers when you need that special treat after a long day.

Insa's chocolate peanut butter cups join an entire line of THC-infused fine, handcrafted European chocolate bars and fruit juice-flavored gumdrops. Products are available for purchase at Insa's Medical/Adult-use dispensaries located in Springfield, Salem and North Hampton, MA. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

'It Could Happen To Anyone:' Mario Ramos Shares His Cannabis Incarceration Story And More

This article by Adryan Corcione was originally published on NisonCo and appears here with permission. Mario Ramos is the newest addition to the NisonCo team. In June, he was hired and onboarded as a researcher. read more

Cannabis Stock Performance Since The Schumer/Booker Proposal

The graph shows how three different subsectors of the cannabis market have performed since the July 14, 2021 unveiling of the Schumer/Booker cannabis legalization proposal.  read more

Meet Milonga: The Argentine CBD-Infused Yerba Mate That's Captivated Miami

By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo. read more

Amazon's Big Cannabis Move: Why Company Drug-Test Policies Matter More Than Ever

By Steven Hawkins, CEO of the United States Cannabis Council. When a drug-testing policy that affects over a million Americans gets changed, it’s a signal.   read more