G-Eazy's FlowerShop* Cannabis Lifestyle And Wellness Brand To Hit 400 Stores In CA

byJavier Hasse
August 20, 2021 1:53 pm
G-Eazy's FlowerShop* Cannabis Lifestyle And Wellness Brand To Hit 400 Stores In CA

Multi-state cannabis company Unrivaled Brands Inc. (OTC:UNRV) announced this week that it had reached an agreement to become the exclusive distributor of FlowerShop*, a cannabis brand founded by rapper G-Eazy, Isaac Muwaswes and Gabriel Garcia.

The company intends to bring Flowershop*’s flower and pre-roll products to its distribution network of over 400 stores in California, with plans to expand into edibles and concentrates. The news follows Unrivaled’s acquisition of People’s First Choice, one of the largest dispensaries in California.

“FlowerShop* is an example of a brand that has been expertly designed for the expanding cannabis market. They offer exotic strains, excellent presentation, and a complete lifestyle accessory program that reaches outside of cannabis,” Oren Schauble, president of Unrivaled, told Benzinga.

“When we look for distribution partners, we want brands we know our retail network will be excited about, and also brands that will stand out on the shelves of Unrivaled's growing retail and delivery footprint in Northern and Southern California," Schauble said. "The response from the market has been excellent from day one — we're launching with premier partners such as Amuse, Haven, and Erba.”

