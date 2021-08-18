Finally Some Bullish Momentum On Marijuana Stocks - Check The Top Movers For Today
GAINERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC: RHNMF) shares closed up 51.22% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $58,376,100.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed up 21.55% at $2.2 with an estimated market cap of $202,860,946.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed up 20.12% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $200,246,280.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed up 10.74% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $134,337,726.
- Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares closed up 10.09% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $45,558,532.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) shares closed up 9.99% at $11.12 with an estimated market cap of $116,899,166.
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares closed up 9.81% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $20,164,605.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares closed up 9.06% at $3.37 with an estimated market cap of $44,880,234.
- Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) shares closed up 8.51% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $30,879,701.
- Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) shares closed up 8.19% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $48,348,051.
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 8.03% at $0.39 with an estimated market cap of $42,540,333.
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC: CPHRF) shares closed up 6.68% at $1.56 with an estimated market cap of $41,322,610.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed up 4.06% at $8.43 with an estimated market cap of $871,801,840.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed up 3.65% at $3.12 with an estimated market cap of $1,309,383,316.
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC: ITHUF) shares closed up 3.02% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $38,035,579.
- C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares closed up 2.85% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $85,799,625.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares closed up 2.81% at $2.85 with an estimated market cap of $151,669,983.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares closed up 2.75% at $13.07 with an estimated market cap of $654,675,463.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed up 2.52% at $6.44 with an estimated market cap of $450,504,960.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) shares closed up 2.48% at $2.06 with an estimated market cap of $118,556,797.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares closed up 2% at $154.91 with an estimated market cap of $8,639,708,776.
LOSERS:
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares closed down 10.28% at $0.48 with an estimated market cap of $29,230,428.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed down 9.17% at $1.09 with an estimated market cap of $191,084,992.
- The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares closed down 6.52% at $0.11 with an estimated market cap of $42,431,527.
- Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed down 6.08% at $0.3 with an estimated market cap of $99,641,796.
- CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) shares closed down 6% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $33,795,796.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares closed down 4.67% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $42,152,553.
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed down 4.24% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $88,057,745.
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) shares closed down 4.21% at $0.18 with an estimated market cap of $48,736,821.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed down 4.02% at $1.88 with an estimated market cap of $58,679,062.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares closed down 3.92% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $75,097,657.
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed down 3.22% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $99,087,270.
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares closed down 3.08% at $0.13 with an estimated market cap of $26,858,423.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares closed down 2.95% at $46.65 with an estimated market cap of $2,849,121,506.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed down 2.5% at $0.96 with an estimated market cap of $311,365,137.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed down 2.44% at $1.2 with an estimated market cap of $150,277,057.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed down 2.03% at $2.9 with an estimated market cap of $406,979,077.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
