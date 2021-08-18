Michigan-Based MSO C3 Industries Announces Rebrand Of Its Cloud Cover Cannabis Brand

C3 Industries, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Michigan, is rolling out a refresh of its Cloud Cover Cannabis brand, including an updated packaging design, brand strategy and a new website.

Cloud Cover's newly outlined brand strategy clearly communicates how the people behind the brand put the product first in everything they do. The redesigned single-page website, which incorporates modern graphics and lively fonts, takes the user on a journey through the Cloud Cover story.

“We're thrilled to unveil our updated Cloud Cover 2.0 branding, which represents the brand’s high-quality product offering and status as a standing leader in its markets,” Vishal Rungta, president and CFO of C3 Industries told Benzinga. “We believe the bold new look will resonate with our existing customer base and new customers alike as we continue expansion, establishing our unique brand identity within our target consumer base.”

