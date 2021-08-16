Hemp Co. LFTD Partners (FKA Acquired Sales Corp) Posts Strongest Quarterly Results Ever

LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX:AQSP), announced that during the second quarter of 2021 it achieved quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue of 99%, from $3.35 million to $6.69 million.

The company also posted:

Quarter-over-quarter growth in net income of 158% , from $618,359 to $1,596,154

, from $618,359 to $1,596,154 Quarter-over-quarter growth in basic earnings per share of 75%, from $0.08 to $0.14.

According to management, much of the growth is driven by the success of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made, maker of the Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC and other emerging cannabinoid products.

Nicholas S. Warrender, founder and CEO of Lifted Made, told Benzinga, “It’s truly amazing when all things align in business. We are seeing exponential organic growth within the Lifted Made entity; accredited to the quality and innovation of products entering the market, the increase of manufacturing capacities and new additions to our staff. Coupled with the acquisition of Savage Enterprises and their phenomenal team, we are truly positioned for a blockbuster hit going into 2022.”

More On LFTD Partners

LFTD Partners is focused on acquiring rapidly growing companies that manufacture and sell branded hemp-derived cannabinoid products, e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom and kava products.

Lifted Made, a leading manufacturer of hemp and hemp-derived products, was founded in 2014 by CEO Nicholas S. Warrender. Urb Finest Flowers is Lifted Made’s flagship, award-winning brand.

In February 2020, Lifted Made became a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded LTFD Partners Inc (then AQSP). LFTD Partners also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits and Bend Spirits, Inc.

LFTD Partners has also signed a letter of intent to acquire delta-8-THC and CBD industry leader Savage Enterprises and to enter the California marijuana industry by purchasing Premier Greens LLC and MKRC Holdings, LLC, the closing of which transactions are subject to a number of contingencies.

