fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.32
364.89
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.25
354.69
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 1.24
442.54
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.24
146.72
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.05
163.95
+ 0.03%

Are Sundial Growers Shareholders About To Get Burned?

byMark Putrino
August 12, 2021 6:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Are Sundial Growers Shareholders About To Get Burned?

There’s a good chance shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) are about to make a big move lower.

A descending triangle pattern has formed on the chart. They usually have bearish implications.

Stock charts should always be viewed in terms of the supply and demand dynamics it illustrates, which are occurring in a given market. A descending triangle shows a market with complacent buyers and aggressive sellers.

Since July 19, the buyers have been content to hang out at the 78-cent level and wait for the sellers to come to them. In the meantime, the sellers have become more aggressive. They've been willing to accept successively lower prices.

This combination of aggressive sellers and complacent buyers could have bearish implications for the stock.

sndl_9.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Technicals Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Sundial Growers & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 9, 2021

GAINERS: Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares closed up 32.78% at $0.024 read more

The Week In Cannabis: Cannabis For Veterans, Canopy, Tilray, SMG, Big Earnings, Financings And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 2, 2021. Contents read more

Watch Medical Marijuana & Unrivaled Brands At The Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors. read more

Is Cannabis The Hottest Market Right Now? Aurora, Canopy And Sundial Among Top Bullish Stocks For August 5, 2021

GAINERS: 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) shares closed up 17.39% at $3.51 Elixinol Wellness (OTC: ELLX) shares closed up 11.11% at $0.10 read more