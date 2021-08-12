Cannabis Pre-Rolls, Beverages At The Park: Superette Unveils All New Express Retail Experience

Cannabis retail brand Superette unveiled this week its first-of-its-kind express shop, Sip 'N' Smoke, located in Toronto's Trinity-Bellwoods Park.

Completely reimagining the existing cannabis retail experience, Sip ‘N’ Smoke is a 690 sq. ft. kiosk serving only pre-rolls and infused beverages, meant to be enjoyed at the park.

Superette Bellwoods’ walk-up location and cafeteria-style shopping experience push the boundaries to demonstrate true innovation in the customer journey, product curation and retail principles for a smaller footprint cannabis shop.

Staying true to the convenience store concept, Sip ‘N’ Smoke does not have a menu. Instead, customers pick up a tray and head down the line, similar to a cafeteria, while guided by a budtender. In addition to the hyper-focused cannabis product offering, customers can pick up other park-ready lifestyle items including portable speakers, blankets, bottle openers and totes from Superette’s cult-followed product line to enjoy in the park.

“Express doesn’t just mean a smaller footprint, it means an opportunity to rethink curation, customer journey and all retail principles that seem to get forgotten when we talk about cannabis. In an industry that has become more and more homogenous every day, Sip ‘N’ Smoke is another way Superette continues to move the industry forward,” Drummond Munro, Superette’s chief brand officer, told Benzinga.

