Immersive Cannabis Experience (Whatever That Is) To Debut In New York With A Social Justice Twist

New York is getting an interactive, cannabis-themed pop-up event. Dubbed The Stone Age, it is scheduled to open on September 15.

For a limited time only, the experience will aim to inform cannabis and non-cannabis users how the plant can be used as a positive function in people’s lives.

The Stone Age has also partnered with the Last Prisoner Project to help bring awareness to social justice issues throughout the cannabis industry. The experience will include call-to-action integrations to promote visibility on reform and community engagement.

“We are thrilled to bring the unique experience of The Stone Age to life in Manhattan this fall,” said Elizabeth Santana, co-founder of The Stone Age Experience. “Visitors will be taken on a cannabis-inspired journey through thought-provoking installments and multi-sensory installations designed to engage the diverse audience that is attracted to cannabis,” Santana said.

The Stone Age is located at 607 Avenue of the Americas in NYC’s Flatiron neighborhood. Tickets start at $45.00.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: