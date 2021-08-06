fbpx

QQQ
-1.58
371.25
-0.43%
DIA
+ 1.54
349.07
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 0.87
440.89
+ 0.2%
TLT
-2.13
152.42
-1.41%
GLD
-3.78
172.64
-2.24%

Immersive Cannabis Experience (Whatever That Is) To Debut In New York With A Social Justice Twist

byJavier Hasse
August 6, 2021 1:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Immersive Cannabis Experience (Whatever That Is) To Debut In New York With A Social Justice Twist

New York is getting an interactive, cannabis-themed pop-up event. Dubbed The Stone Age, it is scheduled to open on September 15.

For a limited time only, the experience will aim to inform cannabis and non-cannabis users how the plant can be used as a positive function in people’s lives.

The Stone Age has also partnered with the Last Prisoner Project to help bring awareness to social justice issues throughout the cannabis industry. The experience will include call-to-action integrations to promote visibility on reform and community engagement. 

“We are thrilled to bring the unique experience of The Stone Age to life in Manhattan this fall,” said Elizabeth Santana, co-founder of The Stone Age Experience. “Visitors will be taken on a cannabis-inspired journey through thought-provoking installments and multi-sensory installations designed to engage the diverse audience that is attracted to cannabis,” Santana said.

The Stone Age is located at 607 Avenue of the Americas in NYC’s Flatiron neighborhood. Tickets start at $45.00.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Marshawn Lynch's Apprenticeship Program For Former Pot Prisoners: Providing Opportunity Within The Cannabis Industry

Dodi Blunts, the cannabis brand created by NFL star Marshawn Lynch, has teamed up with the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to criminal justice reform for people with marijuana-related convictions, to launch a new apprenticeship program. read more