Prohibition Partners Acquires 'Business Of Cannabis' Conferences Business

Prohibition Partners, a global data and intelligence group, has completed the acquisition of Business of Cannabis, focusing on the global B2B audience in cannabis.

Business of Cannabis joins an existing portfolio of brands that includes Cannabis Europa, BusinessCann and Atalis, which gives Prohibition Partners a major point of entry into the North American market.

The pair are currently working on Business of Cannabis: New York on the 28th of September in the Rockefeller Center.

Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Prohibition Partners told Benzinga, “bringing Business of Cannabis into the group not only ensures that we can elevate our analysis and coverage of the North American market, but service clients who are looking at cannabis as a global industry and planning for the long term development of the sector.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: