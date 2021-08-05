Cannabis-Infused Room Service: Beautiful Lake Tahoe Hotel Gets Weed Delivered To Your Door

The recently renovated Station House Inn, a vintage vacation paradise in South Lake Tahoe, is offering in-room delivery service of cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and tinctures to enhance guests’ stays.

Guests can also enjoy cannabis-infused s’mores with KIVA chocolate while hanging out at the firepit. This is enabled via a partnership between the hotel and Embarc Cannabis Goods.

Of course, purchases are limited to those 21 or older with valid photo identification. There is no smoking inside any of the 96 rooms, suites or in the hotel's public spaces.

“Embarc Tahoe is excited to partner with Station House Inn because they too know the importance of working together in a community to create a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Christy Wilson, Embarc Tahoe owner. “Whether you’re visiting or enjoying a Tahoe staycation, this partnership will help ensure a stay at the Station House Inn is met with the finest cannabis products California has to offer.”

The Station House Inn, located at 901 Park Avenue, is nestled in South Lake Tahoe, offering year-round experiences that are within walking distance of Lakeside Beach & Marina and Heavenly Village ski resort.

Ethan Orley, owner of Station House Inn, said, “We always strive to give our guests something different, something unique. Our partnership with Embarc Tahoe, provides our guests an option to create their own elevated experience when staying with us. We are excited to be one of the first hotels in the area to offer this.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: