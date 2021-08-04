Cannabis For Diabetic Nerve Pain: New Clinical Study Looks Into Medical Marijuana

Affinity Bio Partners, a global clinical research organization dedicated to safe, ethical studies that ensure subjects benefit from the development of new and novel treatments and therapies, announced that it is launching a clinical study for Pennsylvania's medical cannabis patients suffering from diabetic nerve pain.

“I am thrilled to be working on this clinical study with Dr. Bryan Doner and the Serena Group. The future of medical cannabis and cannabinoids as medical treatments are dependent upon properly performed clinical studies,” says Christina DiArcangelo, CEO of Affinity Bio Partners.

Those who suffer from diabetic nerve pain and are enrolled in Pennsylvania's medical cannabis program can inquire about enrollment by calling 724-859-6200 or emailing research.pgh@serenagroups.com

