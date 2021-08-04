New 'High Priority' Podcast Focuses On Social Equity In The Cannabis Industry

MATTIO Communications, one of the largest-running and the largest cannabis marketing services firm, has launched “High Priority,” a new podcast that examines the lasting impact of cannabis prohibition and how public and private social equity measures are shaping the future of the industry.

“High Priority” will air weekly, and will be hosted by Mattio’s Alexis Dionne and Chelsea, both women of color working in the cannabis industry. These weekly episodes will feature interviews with industry experts, including impact brand founders, policy advocates, investors, and historians, about the most pressing social equity issues today.

A few episodes to look forward to include conversations with 40 Tons, the Marijuana Policy Project, Lantern, Our Academy and other brands and organizations committed to creating a more equitable business community.

"High Priority" is part of the company's larger MATTIO Voices initiative, which aims to broaden existing perceptions of what it means to be a cannabis professional by spotlighting industry stakeholders who are BIPOC or LGBTQIA+, or have a disability.

“Chelsea and I are proud to work in this ever-evolving industry and we’re honored to have the opportunity to highlight the voices and experiences of other people of color on High Priority. Our hope is that listeners will feel empowered to be advocates of social equity in cannabis as well as supporters of BIPOC-owned cannabis brands,” Alexis Dionne, co-host of the High Priority Podcast, told Benzinga.

