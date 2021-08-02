fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.20
364.37
+ 0.05%
DIA
+ 1.99
347.49
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 2.04
436.47
+ 0.47%
TLT
-0.07
149.59
-0.05%
GLD
-0.59
170.41
-0.34%

Kanabo's Acquisition of Materia Will Create Europe's Largest Public Cannabis Company

byJavier Hasse
August 2, 2021 9:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Kanabo's Acquisition of Materia Will Create Europe's Largest Public Cannabis Company

Europe-based Kanabo Group Plc (LSE: KNB), the first medical cannabis company to IPO on London Stock Exchange, has signed a letter of intent to acquire Materia – a processor and distributor of medical cannabis and CBD products across Europe for an undisclosed amount. The merger would create the largest publicly traded cannabis company in the EU.

According to management, Materia infrastructure supplements that of Kanabo, and will be crucial to expanding and strengthening the company’s existing supply value chain in the medical cannabis and CBD realms.

“We are excited at the prospect of joining forces with Kanabo’s team. As the first medical cannabis company approved to list on the London Stock Exchange, Kanabo’s ambition to be a market leader matches our own and we believe that our combined infrastructure will generate significant value for our shareholders, partners, customers and patients,” Materia’s Deepak Anand told Benzinga.

Pre-merger, Kanabo's valuation stands slightly below $100 million. With a focus on distributing cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers, Kanabo has conducted extensive research & development in order to produce high-quality cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporizers and various non-smoking consumption solutions.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Tilray's Huge Week, Colin Hanks, Allen Iverson, Seth Rogen And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week ending July 30, 2021. Contents read more

Slight Correction For Cannabis Stocks After A Ramping Week, Check Out The Top Movers For July 30, 2021

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTC: RHNMF) shares closed up 10.93% at $0.15 read more

IM Cannabis Doubles Down On Israeli Cannabis Market With Two Acquisitions For $3.7M

Multi-country operator IM Cannabis (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC), one of Israel’s pioneering medical cannabis companies with operations in Canada and Germany, announced a string of acquisitions this week that further expand its footprint in the fast-growing Israeli medical cannabis read more

Entheon Biomedical Corp. Strengthens Its Psychedelic-Assisted Protocols Through Acquisition Of Lobo Genetics

Psychedelics biotech company Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE:1XU1) has acquired Lobo Genetics Inc., a Canadian personalized genetics company with a psychedelics and cannabis-focused direct-to-consumer platform, in an all-stock deal. read more